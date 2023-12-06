The Meaning Behind “Make It with You” by Bread

On “Make It with You,” it’s pretty clear what Bread has on the mind. The 1970s soft rock classic rounded the edges of innuendo. The recording is yachty and smooth and sonically foreshadowed Carole King’s 1971 masterpiece, Tapestry.

Bread singer David Gates was busy writing hits for other artists before he started a band with Jimmy Griffin and Robb Royer. Session drummer Jim Gordon was brought in on drums and later replaced by Mike Botts.

Throughout the early-’60s, Gates released singles as a solo artist. He also worked under the pseudonym Del Ashley. Still, his songs reached a wider audience when recorded by someone else. Gates wrote the hit “Popsicles and Icicles” for The Murmaids in 1963.

He wrote the heavy-guitar song “Saturday’s Child,” recorded by The Monkees. “Saturday’s Child” has been covered many times live by indie legends Guided by Voices.

An in demand songwriter, producer, and arranger, Gates worked with Elvis Presley, Brian Wilson, Bobby Darin, and Merle Haggard. Showing his range, Gates produced avant-garde singer Captain Beefheart’s “Moonchild” and in 1967 scored the film, Journey to Shiloh.

Gates came out of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s music scene with Leon Russell. They moved to California where Gates eventually worked with Robb Royer’s band, the Pleasure Fair. He produced their debut album in 1967. Royer introduced Gates to Jimmy Griffin, and the trio, now called Bread, signed to Elektra Records in 1969.

With Bread, Gates said he wanted a simple band name. And Bread began with the same letter as The Beatles and Bee Gees, sitting close by on record shelves.

Their self-titled debut album wasn’t a success. Bread needed a hit with their second album On the Waters, released in 1970. Thanks to “Make It with You,” On the Waters reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

What Did He Mean by “Make It?“

“Make It with You” was written and produced by Gates. He’s clear what he’s after. Meanwhile, the soft rock vibes makes the proposition sound a little less aggressive. And after Gates opens philosophically, he gets straight to the point.

Hey, have you ever tried

Really reaching out for the other side?

I may be climbing on rainbows

But baby, here goes

Dreams, they’re for those who sleep

Life is for us to keep

And if you’re wondering what this song is leading to

I want to make it with you

I really think that we could make it, girl

To be fair, “make it” could also mean the relationship, generally. 1970s FM radio didn’t bowdlerize the song. Gates was ambiguous enough to allude the censors.

Life can be short or long

Love can be right or wrong

And if I chose the one I’d like to help me through

I’d like to make it with you

I really think that we could make it, girl

Gates and drummer Mike Botts are the only band members on the track. Gates sings and plays all instruments apart from drums.

How Was It Received?

“Make It with You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Bread’s first Top 10 hit and their only song to reach the top spot. Billboard ranked “Make It with You” at No. 13 on its Year-End Hot 100 singles of 1970.

Aretha Franklin covered the song on her 1971 live album, Aretha Live at Fillmore West. Franklin and her band turn Bread’s soft rock hit into a ’70s soul classic. Once Franklin has covered a song, it’s hard to hear it any other way.

Bread’s success continued with Manna (1971), Baby I’m-a Want You (1972) and Guitar Man (1972). “Everything I Own” from Baby I’m-a Want You reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gates was continuing his run as a prolific songwriter and producer. He seemed to be in command of the soft rock zeitgeist.

Bread split up in 1973. Royer was already gone by 1971. He was replaced by Larry Knechtel, who was a top session musician and had played harpsichord and piano on The Beach Boys epic Pet Sounds. Knechtel also played piano on Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Legacy

Bread was an essential part of Southern California’s soft rock scene. Bread, with Carole King and James Taylor, filled ’70s FM radio with the Carpenters and the Eagles.

On the Waters isn’t Tapestry but it’s prominent for how it paved the way for Carole King’s important and timeless album. The burgeoning songwriting scene in Los Angeles produced an entirely new genre. The prototype was set with 1960s folk music.

The lush strings and simple songwriting on “Make It with You” are hallmarks of 1970s soft rock.

Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images