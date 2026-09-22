No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1978

Remember being a 70s kid and glued to classic rock radio back in 1978? It was a fantastic year for rock music in all its iterations, and there were plenty of hits that dropped that year that even touched pop, soul, and disco. Let’s look at a few rock hits that any 70s kid will remember, shall we?

“Three Times A Lady” by Commodores from ‘Natural High’

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Commodores were best known for their soulful R&B stylings. But frontman Lionel Richie decided to go in a more soft rock direction with this classic from 1978. “Three Times A Lady” was a little bit outside the band’s typical wheelhouse. However, it was a smash hit in the end. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Soul chart as well. Considering it was the only Motown song to reach the Top 10 in the US in 1978, it seems as though Richie was keeping soul music alive at the time.

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“With A Little Luck” by Wings from ‘London Town’

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Paul McCartney penned this iconic synthy yacht rock jam for Wings, and it was a smash hit on the charts. “With A Little Luck” was a Scottish-flavored follow-up to the band’s best-selling song in the UK, “Mull Of Kintyre”. It dropped in 1978 and made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 5 in the UK. If you needed a pick-me-up, this song, described as “optimistic” and “celebrative,” definitely got your spirits up. Personally, even though “With A Little Luck” was a hit, I think it’s one of Wings’ more underrated gems in their catalog.

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet from ‘Level Headed’

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Sweet was one of the biggest glam rock bands that topped the charts in 1978. And this particular classic rock jam is still unforgettable in the minds of 70s kids. “Love Is Like Oxygen” sounded pretty different from the band’s previous work, complete with a more guitar-driven sound and those memorable high vocal harmonies. It made it to No. 8 in the US and No. 9 in the UK, as well as the Top 10 across the globe.

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