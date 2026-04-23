Watch Riley Green Melt Hearts With a Cover of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain

On Sunday, May 17, Shania Twain will make history even before the Academy of Country Music announces the first winner. For the first time in her career, Twain will host the ACM Awards. Excited to celebrate the moment alongside some of the biggest names in country music, the night will surely come with a performance or two from the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” hitmaker. But even before she was announced as the host, Riley Green once offered a tribute to the singer with “You’re Still The One.”

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Back in 2025, Green sought to highlight the legacy of Twain. When wanting to cover a song from the singer, some might pick “From This Moment On,” “Up,” or “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.” While all great choices, Green wanted to take a different approach with a song featured on her third studio album, Come On Over.

Since releasing his cover, the performance gained over 115,000 likes, as some fans claimed it was better than the original. “My favorite song, but you sing it way, way better than Shania. My future husband.” The praise continued to pile up with another comment asking for a duet with Ella Langley. “Would sound great with Ella, but sounds great with Riley Green.”

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Shania Twain Set To Host ACM Awards As Riley Green Prepares To Perform

“You’re Still The One” came during a tough time in Twain’s career. Tired of hearing criticism for her marriage to Robert John Lange, the singer used her disdain to write the lyrics alongside the producer. Angered over those discussing the age gap and Lange’s role as a producer, Twain sent “You’re Still The One” to the top of the US Hot Country Songs chart. It also snagged No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Turning backlash into a hit song, Twain proved time and time again that resilience can fuel greatness. And years later, she is on the cusp of hosting her first ACM Awards.

While coming at a time when Twain holds countless awards, she said, “It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music’s biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can’t wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

With Green already showing his love for Twain, the two might find the stage together as he is scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards. Don’t miss the ACM Awards at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. It will stream live on Prime Video, with viewers also able to watch on Twitch and the Amazon Music app.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)