Why Noah Kahan Isn’t Rushing to Release New Music

It’s been a life-changing year for Noah Kahan, thanks to the continued success of his 2022 album Stick Season. With an extensive North American tour already set for 2024, many fans are anxious to know if the talented singer/songwriter will be sharing new music in the coming months.

After years of steady performing and recording, the talented singer/songwriter stumbled upon viral success with the record’s raw and relatable title track. That unexpected rapid rise to stardom kept the Vermont native on the road for most of 2023, which resulted in a significant shift in Kahan’s approach to songwriting.

“I’m always writing and always making music,” he told American Songwriter during a red-carpet interview at the 2023 Americana Music Awards & Honors. “I think [touring] makes it hard to have an unadulterated process. And for me, a huge part of songwriting is sitting and having time to access what I’m feeling in a real way on the road.”

“It’s hard to find that balance,” Kahan continued. “You’re always going from high to low, and I think I need something in the middle to figure out how I’m really feeling. So it’s definitely disrupted my creative process, but I knew that going in, and I wanted Stick Season to be a record that carried me through a few years.”

In recent months, the 26-year-old talent has performed sold-out headlining shows across the U.S., made his debut performance on Saturday Night Live, and released new versions of multiple Stick Season tracks featuring Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Post Malone, and more.

Rather than quickly churning out a new project, Kahan wanted to ensure fans’ overwhelming response to Stick Season didn’t go unnoticed.

“I think it’s so easy to get caught up in releasing a record every year and working on new music,” he added. “But Stick Season is so special and important to me that I wanted to give it its complete run and make sure that we played every place possible and people got to hear it in its entirety, everywhere we went.”

So, what can listeners expect from Noah Kahan’s next record? He’s keeping details under wraps for now but reiterated his determination not to rush the process.

“The new music will come when I am ready for it to come.”

Photo by Patrick McCormack, Courtesy of Republic Records