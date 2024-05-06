Lana Del Rey Announces Very First Stadium Show in 2024

Lana Del Rey has just announced her first-ever stadium show in 2024! Shortly after her stellar performance at Coachella just a few weeks ago, the “Summertime Sadness” singer announced that she will perform at the first stadium show of her career this coming June in Boston. It likely won’t be the only one, either, so keep an eye out for a tour announcement from Del Rey in the coming weeks!

Lana Del Rey’s first stadium show will kick off on June 20 in Boston, Massachusets at Fenway Park. The singer will also perform at festivals in Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, and the UK this year, plus a performance at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama.

While the rest of Lana Del Rey’s 2024 Tour dates are available for general sale, the Fenway Park date with be available for general sale on May 10 at 10:00 am EDT on Ticketmaster. It doesn’t look like there will be any presale events for the highly-anticipated show, so be ready to buy your tickets right at 10:00 am!

If you missed out on tickets through Ticketmaster, we recommend checking Stubhub to see if there are tickets floating around there. For the non-US festival dates, you should check Viagogo for last-minute tickets. You might get lucky!

Get your tickets as soon as they go live to see Lana Del Rey this year! It’ll be hard to find tickets elsewhere once general sale kicks off.

May 17 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

May 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

June 4 – Milan, Italy – I Days

June 7 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound

June 20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (NEW!)

August 21 – Saint-Cloud, France – Rock en Seine

August 22 – 25 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 22 – 25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

