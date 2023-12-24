Ted Nugent Unloads Harsh Take on Taylor Swift’s “Cartoon Music,” Swifties Clap Back

Although many people had a great 2023, it compared little to the year Taylor Swift had. She shattered records with her Eras Tour, received Time’s Person of the Year award, and started a new relationship with Super Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. With such a historic year almost behind her, it seems that her stardom has reached a global level. And while she continues to gain fans, it seems that rock legend Ted Nugent isn’t much of a Swiftie as he considered her music to have no “fire” to it.

Appearing on The Joe Page Show podcast, Nugent didn’t hold back when it came to Swift and the type of music she produces. While already known for his hot takes and voicing his opinion without hesitation, the singer set his aim on Swift, calling her songs “cartoon music.” He did however praise her work ethic. “I’m afraid to say in this world that’s gone down the toilet in all aspects, I’m afraid the success of Taylor Swift—and again, God bless her work ethic, God bless her musical dreams—but that’s cartoon music.”

Believing the love and grit that once accompanied music is no longer there, Nugent added to his statement about Swift, insisting, “It doesn’t have any piss and vinegar. There’s no fire, there’s no sensuality in that. It’s all poppy nonsense, as far as I’m concerned. And it’s the most popular stuff in the world, which is an indictment to the music industry and music fans.” He explained that today’s fans aren’t “looking for that fire from a ZZ Top or from a Mitch Ryder in the Detroit Wheels, or from a Brownsville Station or an Amboy Dukes. And I miss that.”

Swifties Clap Back At Ted Nugent

While knowing that there are still some music lovers out there who still enjoy the style and sound of the classics, Nugent said, “Thank God I’m still around.”

Given the fanbase that follows Swift, it didn’t take long for Swifties to fire back at Nugent’s remarks with some posting on X. Comments included, “Taylor Swift is a billionaire who created her own economy. Ted Nugent plays chili cook-offs.” Another person added, “Let’s put this in context: Ted Nugent, 75, net worth $10 million. Taylor Swift, 34, net worth $1.1 billion. Mic drop and walk away.”

