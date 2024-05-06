‘The Voice’ Makes Major Schedule Changes Starting Now: Everything You Need to Know

The Voice underwent a significant schedule change in April. When the Knockouts started, the show moved to one episode per week. It stayed that way throughout the month. Now, things are changing again. Fans will be a little more happy about this change, though.

Starting tonight (May 6), The Voice will air two episodes per week until the finale. The Lives start tonight which means each of the remaining contestants will take the stage in hopes of winning the audience’s votes. Tomorrow (May 7), the results show will air. The show will continue this trend until the season finale.

Time is ticking down for this season of The Voice. This week and next week will lock in the final few who get to compete in the massive Finale event. Could the fans see Reba McEntire clutch her first win since taking the coach’s seat last year? Could Dan + Shay win their first-ever season? Or will one of the veteran coaches—Chance the Rapper or John Legend—take home the W this year? It’s all up to the fans from here.

The two-part season finale will kick off on May 20. The next night, fans of The Voice will find out who won this season of the hit show.

Who Will Perform on The Voice Tonight?

The Lives kick off tonight. Each coach will send their best performers to the stage to compete for a slot in the Finals. Here’s who is left.

Team Reba:

L. Rodgers

Asher HaVon

Josh Sanders

Team Chance:

Maddi Jane

Nadège

Serenity Arce

Team Legend:

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen

Zoe Levert

Team Dan + Shay:

Karen Waldrup

Madison Curbelo

Tae Lewis

How to Watch the Lives

The Voice will air tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Those who don’t have cable will also be able to watch the show on streaming platforms that offer live TV. For instance, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and others will offer a live stream of tonight’s episode. Those who do have cable can log into the NBC streaming app via their TV provider. Additionally, tonight’s episode of the show will join the rest of the season in being available to stream on-demand on Peacock starting tomorrow.

