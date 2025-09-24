“Nobody’s Ever Given Me a Chance Like This”: Post Malone Gets Emotional Over Jelly Roll’s Heartfelt Onstage Thank You—and You Will Too

Jelly Roll is expressing his gratitude for Post Malone. As of late, the two men have been crisscrossing the globe on Post’s The Big Ass Stadium Tour, which came to an end on Sunday in London.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the last show of the year for the pair—they’re set to head out on the same tour next summer—Jelly delivered an emotional thank you to Post.

The emotional moment saw Jelly and Post face-to-face, with the former man resting his hand on the latter one’s shoulder.

“Nobody’s ever given me a chance like this,” Jelly told Posty. “Nobody’s ever taken me to 30 to 40 cities across the world, took me to stadiums all across the United States. You gave me more money than anybody’s ever gave me to play a show opening for anybody in my f**king life.”

“You fly me over to Europe for the first time. Dude, you changed my life,” he insisted. “Our friendship means more to me than you will ever know. They said, ‘Do you want to do it again next summer?’ I’ll do it every summer with you, Austin. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Jelly continued his heartfelt speech by telling his pal, “You’re an awesome spirit. You’re a sweet soul. You are a family man. I see a mother, a father, a daughter, somebody in your family every night backstage. You’re a great human.”

“Everybody who works for you loves you, Post,” he continued. “There is a backstage crew of people who love you. We love you, Post. I love you. Thank you for bringing me on this f**king tour. Sincerely.”

Post Malone Fights Back Tears

As for why Jelly opted to deliver his sincere thanks onstage rather than one-on-one, the singer explained, “You know if I texted you this, you wouldn’t text me back, so I’m telling you this in front of everybody ’cause you don’t accept compliments well.”

“You changed my life, and you changed 40,000 people here’s lives,” he said. “That’s why people love you. That’s why you can sell 80,000 tickets. Your music saves people, Post.”

Jelly concluded the sweet moment by leading the crowd in a chant of “We love you, Posty.”

Post was clearly touched by the sweet sentiment, fighting back tears and embarrassment throughout Jelly’s entire speech.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images