“It Will Be a Void in My Life and Creativity Forever”: Kenny Chesney Pens a Difficult Goodbye to His “Brother of the Sun”

Throughout his career in Nashville, Brett James gained recognition for his talents when it came to writing hit songs. He got the chance to work with stars like Carrie Underwood on “Jesus Take The Wheel” and Jason Aldean on “The Truth.” Just a few of the names James collaborated with, he struck a lasting friendship with Kenny Chesney. Going beyond the writer’s room, the two seemed to have a close bond. Sadly, on Thursday, James passed away in a plane crash. Still processing the devastating loss, Chesney offered a heartfelt tribute to not just the songwriter but his friend.

On September 18th, James, alongside his wife and stepdaughter, climbed aboard a Cirrus SR22T at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. When traveling over North Carolina, the plane crashed, killing those on board. Since the news broke, numerous tributes have poured in for the member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Offering fans a glimpse into their friendship, Chesney posted a collage of pictures showing himself and James on and off the stage. He admitted, “I haven’t wanted to post cause I didn’t want to believe it. Brett and I shared a unique bond. A Brotherhood. A kinship. We wrote ‘Reality’ and ‘Out Last Night’ on the same afternoon sitting on my pool deck in the Virgin Islands two days after Christmas.”

Kenny Chesney Thanks Brett James For “All The Laughs”

Outside of working together, Chesney explained how he lost part of his creative soul when learning of his friend’s passing. “It’s hard to process his creative soul being gone. This kind of loss. I feel as if part of my creative soul went with him. It will be a void in my life and creativity forever. I’ve never known writing songs or being on the road without him. Half the songs in my shows are songs he wrote or songs we wrote together. So it’s impossible for me to do shows moving forward and not think about him.”

With Chesney struggling with the loss, he took a moment to send one last goodbye to James. “I can’t believe I’m saying it but adios Brett James. Thank you for being a lifer, for being a shirtless, sunburned troubadour, for your friendship, your songs and all the laughs. Save me a seat at the After Party!”

Chesney’s words serve as both a farewell and a reminder of the unshakable bond the two shared through music and friendship.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI)