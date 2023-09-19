Noel Gallagher Has Apparently Recorded Another Dance Track

Fans of Noel Gallagher have something to be excited about. As pointed out by NME, the guitarist and singer-songwriter has apparently recorded another secret dance track with electronic duo CamelPhat that’s waiting to get its finishing touches.

According to The Daily Star via MusicNews, at the time of creating the new track, Gallagher was recording his newest album, Council Skies, which unfortunately meant the track wasn’t completed in time for CamelPhat’s second album, Spiritual Milk. The latter LP dropped on September 15.

“Noel’s vocal isn’t complete. He was happy if we got another vocalist in to finish the track, and we tried,” CamelPhat’s Dave Whelan told The Daily Star. “We used five different vocalists, but it’s only Noel’s voice that sounds right. For now, the track is sitting there. We’re happy if Noel wants to finish it for his own music or if he finishes it for us — we’ll respect Noel’s decision whatever.”

In May 2021, Gallagher told BBC 6 Music, “I’ve co-written a lot of songs, ironically, none of which seem to have seen the light of day.”

Additionally, the Oasis linchpin revealed that he would be open to doing a Las Vegas residency later down the road when he feels like he has had enough of touring on the road. When he spoke on The Matt Morgan Podcast, he expressed optimism at the prospect: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life. You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.”

“Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage,” he added. “I wouldn’t mind doing that.”

In the meantime, before anyone ventures to Vegas and while fans wait to hear the final version of the track, there’s always Gallagher’s 2020 collaboration with CamelPhat, “Not Over Yet.” And there’s his latest album Council Skies, which dropped back in June.

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Bauer Media