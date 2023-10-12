Not Every Era Made it into the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie — Which Ones Aren’t Included?

It was a big night for Taylor Swift. Last night, October 11, Swift celebrated the release of her Eras Tour film at The Grove in Los Angeles, California with celebrities such as Maren Morris and Beyoncé in attendance and lucky fans who were chosen.

As reported by Billboard, the movie is about 2 hours and 45 minutes. The live show is about three hours, so of course some songs were cut to appropriately represent a movie-length experience in theaters.

According to the outlet, both Fearless and Midnights eras were cut from the movie. With this in mind, the songs that seem to be cut were “The Archer” (Lover), “No Body No Crime” alongside HAIM (Evermore), “Long Live” (Speak Now), “Cardigan” (Folklore) and “Wildest Dreams” (1989).

For those unfamiliar, Swift performed a special acoustic set for the show. Three nights and six songs were filmed for the event. She represented her self-titled debut era by performing “Our Song” while showing some love for the fan-driven friendship bracelets her Swifties have incorporated into their lives with the Midnights track “You’re On Your Own Kid.”

Although “Long Live” did not make it into the film via live performance, the song is played at the end credits. As reported by the outlet, bloopers featuring Taylor and some fan moments show up as well.

Swift shared a post on Instagram sitting next to Queen B herself. She captioned it, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

