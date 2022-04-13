Perhaps more than any other group in the ’90s, NSYNC captured the minds and hearts of young music listeners. For those of us who grew up in that decade, we knew many people with posters of the quintet on their bedrooms walls.

The group made a star of Justin Timberlake, who has gone on to have one of the most successful solo careers in recent memory, which also includes some starring movie roles.

But here, today, we want to dive into the group’s Top 10 songs. Those tracks that riled up everyone at the school dance in the late ’90s, prior to the new Millenium. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Top 10 NSYNC Songs.

10. “Pop”

9. “I Drive Myself Crazy”

8. “I Want You Back”

7. “(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You”

6. “Gone”

5. “This I Promise You”

4. “Home For Christmas”

3. “It’s Gonna Be Me”

2. “Tearin’ Up My Heart”

1. “Bye Bye Bye”

Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images