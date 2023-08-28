3 Songs You Didn’t Know *NSYNC’s JC Chasez Wrote for Other Artists

Most know JC Chasez for his role as one-fifth of the global pop sensation *NSYNC, but his experience and talents expand much further than his boy band era. He got a taste of stardom early, entertaining viewers on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside fellow teenage cast members Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and future bandmate Justin Timberlake.

Just a few years later, Chasez and Timberlake would team up with Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass to form *NSYNC, one of pop music’s most successful vocal groups. The band dissolved in the early 2000s, allowing Chasez to follow Timberlake in launching a solo career.

The past two decades have allowed Chasez to pursue a range of new creative endeavors outside of his own music. He served as a celebrity judge on MTV’s reality dance competition America’s Best Dance Crew for seven seasons and honed his skills as a producer and songwriter.

From a rival boy band’s album track to a dance-pop hit, discover these incredible songs written by JC Chasez for other artists.

1. “Don’t Let Go”

Fresh off his second-place finish on American Idol‘s second season, David Archuleta recruited a list of high-caliber artists to help craft his debut record. The passionate album track “Don’t Let Go” was penned by Archuleta, Chasez, and Jimmy Harry and shows off the rising talent’s impressive vocal range.

2. “Set Me Free”

This 2015 one-off from seasoned DJ and producer Diplo was a massive commercial success for the award-winning talent. “Set Me Free,” which features guest vocals from electro-pop artist Liz, was co-written with Chasez, Philip Meckseper, and Timothy Price. The track has become a staple of Diplo’s extensive list of releases, racking up over 11 million streams on YouTube alone.

3. “Treat Me Right”

Anyone present during the boy band domination of the late 1990s and early 2000s may be shocked to know that the rivalry between *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys was more hype than fact. An example of the friendship between the two groups is “Treat Me Right,” a tale of torturing love penned by Chasez, AJ McLean, and Ron Feemster for Backstreet Boys’ sixth studio record, Unbreakable.

(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)