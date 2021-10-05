Off The Record Live: Brandon Lay On “Speakers, Bleachers, and Preachers,” New Music and The Art Of Timeless Songwriting

Born in Jackson, Tennessee, and raised by a preacher, Brandon Lay knows a thing or two about down-home living.

First hitting the country music scene in 2017 with his hit single “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,” his ability to authentically convey the experiences of his youth has resonated with audiences around the world. Now, he’s continuing that trend with his latest single: “Back Home,” a vintage-inspired country bop that dropped last Friday (October 1).

With references to “George Strait playing on the FM radio” and “that Waffle House sign still missing an ‘O,’” the lyrics read like a love letter to an unabridged American upbringing. Then, listening to the layers of distorted guitars, organ-led counter-melodies, and Lay’s made-for-radio voice, it’s clear that he and his collaborators were executing a grand vision.

“I wrote this song with a fellow Tennessean: Lynn Hutton,” Lay explains to American Songwriter in the latest episode of Off The Record Live. “I’d always looked up to Lynn as a writer… I finally got a chance to get in the room with him and it just clicked. It was such a good day. That was probably around seven years ago, so I’m just glad that the song’s found a home and is able to go out into the world now.”

While seven years might seem like a long time to sit on a song, the images and hooks of “Back Home” feel less “dated” and more “timeless”—that makes sense considering Lay’s approach towards his tunes. “Ever since I moved to Nashville, I’ve wanted to write things that didn’t have an expiration date,” he explained. “I want stuff that I’ll enjoy playing for the rest of my life. That’s why it’s important for me to not be too gimmicky, you know? With this song, the lyrics are still as true as ever.”

Throughout the Off The Record Live interview, Lay gave all sorts of insight into his process, speaking about his writing, his perspective, his goals, and more (he even played a few of his tunes live on air). Willing to open the hood on some of his most beloved songs—including “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers”—he also demonstrated his earnest love for songcraft, offering an invaluable peek into how the magic is made.



Watch the full interview and performance below: