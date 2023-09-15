Olivia Rodrigo Adds 18 More Dates for Upcoming Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has just added 18 new dates to her newly announced Guts World Tour. The showcase will now consist of 75 shows. The additional concerts will take place in London, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Inglewood, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, New York, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham.

Rodrigo recently turned to Instagram to announce her new shows and implied that even more dates will be announced shortly. “My GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates!” Rodrigo revealed online. “Ticket registration is open til Sunday, 9/17 on oliviarodrigo.com.”

“More dates in many countries yet to come!!!!” Rodrigo continued” “P.S. fans who already registered can update their show preference to one of the new dates.”

Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour will travel through the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Denmark, and Ireland. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will serve as the opening acts for the tour. The “Bad Idea Right?” singer recently performed “Vampire” and “Get Him Back,” two song’s featured on her critically acclaimed second studio album, Guts, at the MTV VMAs. Guts was released on September 8 through Geffen Records.

In other Olivia news, the singer recently told Rolling Stone that Rage Against the Machine is her “favorite band right now.” After her statement traveled online, Rage guitarist Tom Morello responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Morello shared a photo of Rodrigo alongside her own quote. “Who would have guessed? @oliviarodrigo,” Morello wrote.

Check out all the scheduled dates for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour below:

02-23 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

02-24 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

02-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

02-28 Austin, TX – Moody Center

03-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

03-02 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

03-05 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

03-06 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

03-08 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

03-09 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03-12 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

03-13 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

03-15 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

03-16 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

03-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

03-20 Chicago, IL – United Center

03-22 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

03-23 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

03-26 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

03-27 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

03-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

03-30 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

04-01 Boston, MA – TD Garden

04-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden

04-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

04-06 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

04-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

04-09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

04-30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05-01 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

05-03 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

05-04 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

05-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05-10 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

05-11 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

05-14 London, England – The O2

05-15 London, England – The O2

05-17 London, England – The O2

05-18 London, England – The O2

05-22 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

05-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

05-28 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

06-01 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

06-04 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

06-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

06-07 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

06-09 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

06-11 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-12 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-14 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-15 Paris, France – Accor Arena

06-18 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

06-20 Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

06-22 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-20 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

07-23 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-24 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

07-26 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

07-27 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

07-30 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

07-31 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

08-02 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-03 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-06 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-07 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-14 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-16 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-17 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

