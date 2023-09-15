Olivia Rodrigo Adds 18 More Dates for Upcoming Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has just added 18 new dates to her newly announced Guts World Tour. The showcase will now consist of 75 shows. The additional concerts will take place in London, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Inglewood, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, New York, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham.
Rodrigo recently turned to Instagram to announce her new shows and implied that even more dates will be announced shortly. “My GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates!” Rodrigo revealed online. “Ticket registration is open til Sunday, 9/17 on oliviarodrigo.com.”
“More dates in many countries yet to come!!!!” Rodrigo continued” “P.S. fans who already registered can update their show preference to one of the new dates.”
Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour will travel through the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Denmark, and Ireland. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will serve as the opening acts for the tour. The “Bad Idea Right?” singer recently performed “Vampire” and “Get Him Back,” two song’s featured on her critically acclaimed second studio album, Guts, at the MTV VMAs. Guts was released on September 8 through Geffen Records.
In other Olivia news, the singer recently told Rolling Stone that Rage Against the Machine is her “favorite band right now.” After her statement traveled online, Rage guitarist Tom Morello responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Morello shared a photo of Rodrigo alongside her own quote. “Who would have guessed? @oliviarodrigo,” Morello wrote.
Check out all the scheduled dates for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour below:
02-23 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
02-24 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
02-27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
02-28 Austin, TX – Moody Center
03-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
03-02 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
03-05 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
03-06 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
03-08 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
03-09 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
03-12 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
03-13 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
03-15 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
03-16 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
03-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
03-20 Chicago, IL – United Center
03-22 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
03-23 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
03-26 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
03-27 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
03-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
03-30 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
04-01 Boston, MA – TD Garden
04-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden
04-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
04-06 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
04-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
04-09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
04-30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
05-01 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
05-03 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-04 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-07 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
05-08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
05-10 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
05-11 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
05-14 London, England – The O2
05-15 London, England – The O2
05-17 London, England – The O2
05-18 London, England – The O2
05-22 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
05-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-28 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
06-01 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
06-04 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
06-05 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
06-07 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
06-09 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
06-11 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
06-12 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06-14 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-15 Paris, France – Accor Arena
06-18 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
06-20 Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
06-22 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07-20 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
07-23 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-24 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
07-26 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
07-27 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
07-30 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
07-31 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
08-02 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
08-03 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
08-06 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-07 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-13 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
08-14 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
08-16 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
08-17 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
