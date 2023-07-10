Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to ‘Vampire’ Hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo‘s new single, “Vampire,” has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Rodrigo, whose second album Guts drops on September 8, turned to Instagram to share her feelings about the success of the new track.

On Instagram, Rodrigo shared a photo of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Vampire” right at No. 1. Taking second place is “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, with “Fast Car” by Luke Combs hitting No. 3. Rounding out the chart’s top five is “Calm Down” by Rema & Selena Gomez and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. The chart is dated July 15.

Rodrigo’s post holds the caption, “AHHHHH IM SO EXCITED AB THIS!!! thank you x1000 to everyone who bought and streamed vampire I love you!!!! and thank u to my amazing team!!!! ahhhh!!!!”

“Vampire,” which is the lead single from Guts, follows Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” which both topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2021. Since “Driver’s License” was the lead single off of the singer’s debut album, Sour, Rodrigo has now broken a record for being the first artist to see lead singles from debut and sophomore albums hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. “Vampire” also defeated Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which held the No. 1 spot on the chart for 13 weeks.

Rodrigo recently spoke with Billboard about the intention she had when writing “Vampire” with Dan Nigro. Rodrigo told the outlet, “We always said that it was kind of our version of a rock opera. I think as the album was coming together, we were coming up with a bunch of songs that we really liked, but this one always stuck out to me as something that I felt like was honoring my singer-songwriter roots, but felt like an evolution – in a good way that wasn’t too stark. So, I really liked it for that, and it was always one of my favorites.

“I wrote it on the piano, the original version, in December of last year, and I really liked it,” Rodrigo added. “I remember writing it and feeling like something special was there. And I took it to my producer Dan, and we finished it up together and rewrote some things and produced it. It was quite a long production — it’s pretty lush, so it took us a while. But I’m really happy with the way it came out.”

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)