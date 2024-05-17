Baby, He’s a Rich Man: Paul McCartney Is Again Ranked the Wealthiest U.K. Music Artist, with Billion-Pound Fortune

Paul McCartney has become the first U.K. musician whose net worth has surpassed 1 billion pounds, which is about $1.3 billion. According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, The former Beatles legend is once again ranked as the wealthiest music artist from his home country, and he’s now the first to ever to amass 1 billion pounds.

McCartney’s net worth is combined with that of his wife, U.S. shipping magnate Nancy Shevell, whose own fortune is estimated to be about 50 million pounds (about $63 million).

McCartney and Shevell’s fortune grew by about 50 million pounds from 2023. This past year saw Sir Paul mount a successful tour, and he also reaped the benefits of The Beatles’ latest releases. Those included the single “Now and Then,” which topped the U.K. chart, and the expanded reissues of the Fab Four’s 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 compilations, also known, respectively, as “The Red Album” and “The Blue Album.”

“Now and Then” was a newly finished track created from a 1970s demo by John Lennon, with added performances by the other Beatles recorded during the 1990s and more recently.

McCartney’s wealth also increased thanks to Beyoncé’s much-talked-about cover of the Beatles classic “Blackbird,” which is featured on her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Other U.K. music artists featured on The Sunday Times’ 2024 Rich List, in order of their worth, are composer and theater entrepreneur Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, and The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lloyd Webber’s net worth was listed at 513 million pounds (about $651 million), a 9-million-pound increase from 2023.

Elton John

John’s fortune was reported to be 470 million pounds (about $597 million), 20 million pounds more than last year. Elton’s worth certainly increased in part thanks to his successful Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which wrapped up in July 2023.

Jagger and Richards

Jagger and Richards both are listed as having a net worth of 415 million pounds, equivalent to about $527 million. The Stones bandmates likely reaped the benefits of the band’s new studio album, Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October 2023. The band currently is on a U.S. tour supporting the record, so the two rock legends likely can expect to appear on next year’s Rich List as well.