Considering the Academy of Country Music Awards celebrates the best and brightest in country music, it only makes sense that the award show would feature some of the best performances of the year. From stunning tributes to unlikely duets, find our five favorite 2024 ACM moments, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Top 5 Moments from the 2024 ACMs

1. Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Mash-Up Their Hits

Both Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan have had stellar years. While the former released one of the most lauded albums of her career, the latter received his big break. The pair decided to collaborate at this year’s ACMs by performing two of their name-making songs: Ballerini’s “Mountain With a View” and Kahan’s “Stick Season.” Though the songs seem deeply different on the surface, little tweaks here and there made them work in perfect harmony.

2. Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Dua Lipa

Speaking of duets that seem very different on the surface…Chris Stapleton threw a wild card into the mix by singing with Dua Lipa. The duo took on Stapleton’s “Think I’m In Love With You.” According to their backstage interview, the collaboration was Lipa’s brainchild. We have to thank the “Houdini” singer for coming up with this odd, yet satisfying performance.

3. Jelly Roll Returns to the Pulpit

Every time Jelly Roll earns an award (which is often) he takes his time in the spotlight to lift others up. His “preaching” has become a signature move of his. While taking home an award for “Save Me” alongside Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll decided to regale the audience with his story of perseverance. “I thought I would die or go to jail, but now I’m standing here at the ACM Awards,” the rapper-turned-country-star said, instantly coaxing tears out of everyone in the audience.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Prove They’re a Dream Team While Accepting the ACM Award for Music Event of the Year]

4. Jason Aldean Shines in a Toby Keith Tribute

They couldn’t let the ACMs come and go without throwing up some praise to a country legend: Toby Keith. Keith passed away in February 2024 and has since been on the hearts and minds of his fellow country singers. Jason Aldean decided to fete Keith by singing one of his signature songs, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Aldean more than did the song justice and his emotions toward performing the late great singer’s hit was apparent.

5. Lainey Wilson Proves Why She’s Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson never disappoints when she steps on stage. As evidenced by her Entertainer of the Year win at the ACMs, she’s a dang good performer. She proved why she earned that title with her performances of “God Blessed Texas” and “Hang Tight Honey.” While the former cover was a nod to the state that hosted the ACMs, the latter is a recently released anthem. Wilson hit both songs out of the park.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images