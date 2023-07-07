Olivia Rodrigo Releases Live Piano Version of “Vampire”

Olivia Rodrigo has just released a live piano version of her new single, “Vampire.” “Vampire” serves as the lead single off of Rodrigo‘s upcoming second studio album, Guts, which will be released on September 8.

The new version of “Vampire” provides softer vocals and a stripped-down feel. The piano version of the song is accompanied by a video, which currently holds 478k views on YouTube. The new music video opens with an overhead shot of Rodrigo somberly playing the piano, but as the song gets heavier, the camera stylishly swoops around the singer. The whole video is shot in one single take.

The new version of the song matches the intensity of the original studio version by the time Rodrigo spits the lines, I used to think I was smart/ But you made me look so naïve/ The way you sold me for parts/ As you sunk your teeth into me, oh/ Bloodsucker, famef–ker/ Bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire.

The deeply emotional song features some profanity in the chorus, and Rodrigo has revealed some outrageous radio-friendly replacement lines on TikTok. The clean lyrics consist of “tree hugger,” “fame hunter,” “whale blubber,” “Mark Zucker,” “fame lover” and “garlic butter.”

On Instagram, Rodrigo detailed the experience of writing and recording “Vampire.” Rodrigo wrote, “I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache.

“It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish,” she continued. “I’m so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever.”

During a recent interview for her August 2023 Vogue cover story, Rodirgo discussed the meaning behind her newest album and how it differs from her debut, Sour. She said Guts is “about figuring stuff out, about failures and successes and making mistakes. I’m not going on 17, going through my first heartbreak, crying, with words just pouring out of me.

“I would hang out with my friends every single night and have a sleepover, or I’d cling to a boyfriend, anything to not process what was actually happening in my life,” she continued. “That girl feels like a different person. I look back at her and I think, ‘Aw. She did well.’ I think she’d be really happy with who she is.”

