On the Brink of Extinction: The Meaning of “Great White Buffalo” by Ted Nugent and The Amboy Dukes

Before the 19th century, the American Bison roamed plentifully among all regions of North America. There were an estimated 60 million buffalo in the late 18th century. The animal was a food source for many of the region’s indigenous peoples. It was also an essential part of their way of life with more than 150 uses, including using the animal’s hide for clothing and shelter, its horns and bones for tools, as well as symbolic ceremonial adornment. Let’s take a look at the meaning behind “Great White Buffalo” by Ted Nugent and The Amboy Dukes.

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, listen everybody

To what I got to say

There’s hope for tomorrow

Ooh, we’re workin’ on today

Well, it happened long time ago

In the new magic land

The Indian and the buffalo

They existed hand in hand

The Brink of Extinction

For generations, the species thrived until European immigrants began hunting the buffalo more aggressively. The U.S. government attempted to wipe out the species in particular regions as a weapon against some American Indian Nations during the American Indian Wars. By 1889, the total estimated number of bison in North America was under 600. It was on the brink of extinction, surviving primarily in national parks and wildlife reserves.

The Indian needed food

He needed skins for a roof

But he only took what they needed, baby

Millions of buffalo were the proof

The Unthinkable

The concept of the disappearance of an entire species was unthinkable to most Indian tribes. Most Indigenous people considered the buffalo so central to their existence that The Creator must provide them. Sitting Bull spoke of a cold wind blowing across the prairie when the last buffalo fell, calling it a “death wind” for his people.

Yeah, it’s all right

But then came the white man

With his thick and empty head

He couldn’t see past the billfold

The Ghost Dance

Some tribes would incorporate a ritual to boost morale. The entire tribe would dance until 100 people were lying unconscious. The goal of the ritual was to reunite the living with the spirits of the dead. A belief that these spirits could contribute to the fight to end the American Westward expansion was central to the dance.

He wanted all the buffalo dead

It was sad

It was sad

Oh yeah, yes indeed

Oh yes

The Recovery

In the mid-20th century, multiple reintroductions were employed around North America, leading to a resurgence of the species. By March 2019, more than 31,000 buffalo were freely roaming in various regions in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Russian Republic of Sakha has also introduced the American Bison.

It happened a long time ago, baby

In the new magic land

See, the Indian and the buffalo

They existed hand in hand

The Motor City Mad Man

Rocker/guitarist/songwriter/singer/political activist Ted Nugent has always been outspoken about his views. He wrote this song to represent the protection of not only nature but also the Native American way of life. He was aware of the U.S. government’s atrocities and how they affected the Indigenous people. The rock ‘n’ roll guitarist of The Amboy Dukes is an avid hunter and often disagrees with animal rights advocates. However, in “Great White Buffalo,” he is making a similar stand advocating for the animal.

The Indians, they needed some food

And some skins for a roof

They only took what they needed, baby

Millions of buffalo were the proof, yeah

A Spoonful of Sugar Helps the Medicine Go Down

Taking the approach of wrapping a message in a catchy rock song, Nugent understands the reality. In 1979, he told New Musical Express, “Maybe some people will listen to ‘Great White Buffalo’ and realize that you can’t market animals and expect them to be around forever, but I don’t think so. I think they listen to ‘Great White Buffalo,’ and they listen to the guitar riff.”

Nugent said he came up with the infectious riff while tuning his guitar. The repetitive rhythm is reminiscent of a trance-inducing chant that could accompany a ghost dance. Several tribes contacted Nugent after the song’s success to welcome him into their circles, thanking him for including their spiritual legend in a song.

But then came the white dogs

With their thick and empty heads

They couldn’t see past the billfold

They wanted all the buffalo dead

Everything was so sad

When I looked above the canyon wall

Some strong eyes did I see

I think its somebody comin’ around

To save my ass, baby

I think I think he’s comin’ around

To save you and me

‘Tooth, Fang & Claw’

The song first appeared on the final album by The Amboy Dukes, Tooth, Fang & Claw. Two years later, Nugent went solo and included the song, at an even faster clip, on his live album Double Live Gonzo!, which sold more than 3 million copies. Radio has embraced the song through the years much more than it did upon its initial release.

Boys

I said, above the canyon wall

Strong eyes did glow

It was the leader of the land, baby

Oh my God!

The great white buffalo

Look out! Look out!

Well, he got the battered herd

He led ’em cross the land

With the great white buffalo

They gonna make a final stand

The great white buffalo

Comin’ around to make a final stand

Well, look out here. He comes

The great white buffalo, baby

The great white buffalo

Look out, here he comes

He’s doin’ all right

Makin’ everything all right

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yellowstone National Park is believed to have the largest herd of American Bison, with an estimated population of 4,900 in 2020. In the late 19th century, it started with between 25 and 50 bison. In 1902, 21 more buffalos were introduced, spurring the growth of the herd.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns