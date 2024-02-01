Sammy Hagar Admits “I Don’t Know How Much Longer I Can Do It,” Thanks Eddie Van Halen & Fans

Sammy Hagar is opening up about his tour ‘The Best Of All Worlds. The singer says he wants to play all of his and fans’ favorites throughout the tour. That includes songs from Hagar’s time with Van Halen, Montrose, and Chickenfoot.

Speaking with AZCentral.com, Hagar says he’s placing a big focus on Van Halen and plans to perform the entire catalog.

“We’re gonna kind of just really go heavy on Van Halen,” he explained. “Play four or five of Sammy’s greatest hits. You know, ‘One Way To Rock’, ‘Heavy Metal’, ‘I Can’t Drive 55’, ‘Mas Tequila’, songs you’ve gotta play.”

Hagar sees the tour as his love letter to fans, and perhaps in someways, a farewell as well. The rocker isn’t announcing his retirement, but he’s being realistic about how much longer he can perform on stage. Hagar wants the tour to be the blast from the past.

He continued, “I mean, we’re gonna go back into the early years for three or four songs, sprinkle ’em in there, because I’m calling it not just ‘The Best Of All Worlds Tour’, I’m calling it the ‘Thank You’ tour. For me it’s thank you. Thank you, Eddie [Van Halen]. Thank you to the fans — Thank you for this wonderful life, being able to do this, because I don’t know how much longer I can do it.”

Sammy Hagar Is Pulling Out All the Stops

For the tour, Hagar is reuniting with Van Halen’s Mike Anthony. Hagar wishes that Alex Van Halen would join the tour, but he isn’t holding out hope that the two will perform together again.

He said, “Mike [Anthony] and I, 20 years ago, did a reunion. And it’s been 20 years this year. I’m going, I don’t have another 20 years to be waiting on Alex Van Halen, who’s the only guy left. So he didn’t want to do it? You know, he, I guess, just doesn’t like playing without his brother. Don’t blame him. God bless him. So I’m saying, ‘I’m getting Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham, who his dad was Alex’s hero.’ Jason plays just like his dad. So it’s pretty much the music is gonna be served as good as it can be served today.”

Hagar understands why Alex Van Halen wouldn’t play. He said that the two Van Halen brothers were inseparable, and it would be hard for him to play after the passing of his brother.

“Alex never played with anybody ever except his brother,” Hagar added. “He never jammed with anybody. The whole time we were in Van Halen, Mike and I would be out playing clubs with Eddie [Van Halen], jumping on stage on nights off. And Alex [would be] standing on the side of the stage [and looking on].”

