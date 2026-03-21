On the Charts 45 Years Ago, REO Speedwagon Scored Their First No. 1 Hit With One of Their Most Misunderstood Songs

In December 2024, arena-rock mainstays REO Speedwagon took their final bow after nearly 60 years of entertaining. Formed in 1967, the band’s most recognizable lineup consisted of keyboardist Neal Doughty, vocalist/rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin, bassist/vocalist Bruce Hall, lead guitarist/vocalist Dave Amato, and drummer Bryan Hitt. On this day (March 21) in 1981—after 10 years and nine albums— the band topped the Hot 100 for the first time with “Keep On Loving You”, one of their most beloved songs to this day.

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What Everyone Gets Wrong About REO Speedwagon’s First Major Hit

Arguably the quintessential power ballad, “Keep On Loving You” first appeared on REO Speedwagon’s 1980 breakthrough album Hi Infidelity. In fact, the album’s title is the first clue that “Keep On Loving You” isn’t the romantic ballad many fans have interpreted it to be.

“It’s funny, because a lot of people over the years have told me how they played that song at their wedding and it was the first dance at their wedding, or it’s ‘their song’ with their boyfriend or girlfriend,” songwriter Kevin Cronin told Songfacts. “My first thought is always, ‘Wait. Did you listen to the verses of the song?!’”

In fact, Cronin penned the song after discovering that his wife had cheated on him prior to their marriage. “I always believed that people are capable of changing, and that if your life runs into a tough spot, it doesn’t mean that you necessarily have to run from it,” the vocalist said. “You can also look it in the eye, and if there is enough worthwhile in the relationship to keep it going, then you give it all you’ve got, and that’s what I did.”

That relationship didn’t end up lasting, but Cronin doesn’t believe that undermines the song’s famous line: When I said that I love you / I meant that I love you forever.

“I tried my best, but it just didn’t happen,” he said.

[RELATED: The REO Speedwagon Classic That Had Us at the Opening Lines]

Their Record Label Took Some Convincing

After REO Speedwagon recorded “Keep On Lovin’ You”, their label, Epic Records, didn’t think it was worth releasing. Fortunately, the band members convinced them otherwise. Hi Infidelity’s next single, “Take It on the Run”, also cracked the top 5.

“At the time, Epic Records were ready to drop us,” Cronin later said. “They insisted we had to have a radio friendly song on our next album… And everyone in the band and around us thought if anyone could come up with that song, then it would be me.”

Fortunately, Cronin awoke at 4 a.m. one morning “with these three single piano chords stuck in my head.” Those three chords turned into the band’s breakthrough hit.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images