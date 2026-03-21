3 Songs That Turned the Hammond Organ Into a Rock Star Weapon in the 1960s

Ah, the Hammond organ. This little instrument is one of the most popular electric organs ever made in the 20th century. It remained popular across many genres, including R&B, rock, and reggae, until the onset of digital instruments. And, believe it or not, a lot of famous rock music in the 1960s featured the Hammond organ in some fashion. Let’s look at just a few songs that feature this interesting instrument… and you might have totally missed it.

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“A Whiter Shade Of Pale” by Procol Harum (1967)

The 1960s marked the height of Hammond organ use in rock, so it’s no surprise that this 1967 psychedelic hit from Procol Harum featured the instrument. In fact, the organ is a prominent part of this famous song and shares similarities with Bach’s famed composition “Air On the G String” from 1871.

Matthew Fisher is the man behind the organ on this classic baroque psychedelic rock tune, using a Hammond M-102 organ, specifically. “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” has since come to be one of the most defining songs of the Summer of Love, and it peaked at No. 1 across the board globally that very year.

“Time Of The Season” by The Zombies (1968)

This classic blue-eyed soul and psychedelic rock hit from The Zombies is another great track that utilizes the Hammond organ beautifully. “Time Of The Season” features a sick organ solo, in fact, complete with two different interleaved organs in the mix. Rod Argent plays the Hammond L100 organ, as well as backing vocals and sound effects, on this legendary tune. “Time Of The Season” was a counterculture anthem, and it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US.

“Green Onions” by Booker T. & The M.G.’s (1962)

This early instrumental rock hit features the Hammond organ in prominent fashion. In fact, it is also believed that Booker T. Jones wrote the Hammond organ part of this song when he was only a teenager. Now that’s talent! He was known for his work with the Hammond organ in general, and Booker T.’s song “Green Onions” with The M.G.’s was a fine use of those talents (and a smash hit) in 1962. “Green Onions” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and topped the R&B charts in the US. Booker T. plays the Hammond M3 organ, specifically, in this recording.

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