On the Charts 45 Years Ago, the Queen of Country Went No. 1 With an Album Centered Around Women and the Working Class

On this day in 1981, Dolly Parton would go No. 1 with her album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs. In accomplishing this feat, she would not only prove she could make a successful crossover into Hollywood but also create an enduring anthem for women in the workforce. Let’s dive into 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs, which was released in 1980, ahead of the 9 to 5 film.

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Most people know the album for its title track, which Dolly famously composed with her acrylic nails. However, there are several songs on 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs that capture a similar sentiment. Just take Dolly’s “Working Girl” for example.

In the second verse, Dolly sings about a “working girl” who knows how to present well. But don’t get it twisted, that doesn’t mean she can’t make a name for herself.

“Some find her too aggressive, she don’t know how to stop / ‘Cause she’s the kind that don’t look down until it’s from the top / She’s elegant and stylish, French perfume and a fur / Designer clothes by Halston and Diane Von Furstenberg / And she’s a working girl.”

In an interview, Parton sat down with actress Reese Witherspoon, who’s been inspired by 9 to 5 since the sixth grade. Dolly spoke about 9 To 5 and its underlying message.

“You know you need to be paid for what you do, you need to be respected for what you do.” Dolly shared, “You need to be appreciated for what you do, whether you’re a woman or a man. It doesn’t matter about any of that.”

Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5’ Is for Everybody

Although “9 To 5” has always been an anthem for women, it’s not just about female empowerment. Dolly Parton shared with Witherspoon that all people deserve respect in the workplace and in life. That includes men, too!

In her song “Sing For The Common Man”, also off the “9 To 5” album, Parton tells the story of the often overlooked working class, which she herself was born and bred from. She’s often spoken about her father, Robert Lee Parton’s work ethic, which still guides her today.

“There are many, so many good men,” Parton shared. “I’m all about taking care of the people, you know, that need to be taken care of, standing up for the ones that need to be stood up for. But also by the same token, I don’t want to see all men thrown in a pile, like all men are like that, they’re not.”

At its core, Dolly’s 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs is a statement for all workers. Whether they wear high heels and lip gloss or not.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns