Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Airing Tonight (March 23, 2026)? Everything To Know

Cruising through the Blind Auditions, The Voice welcomed John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine to the Battle Round. Kicking off the Battle Round last week, The Voice watched as each coach brought 10 contestants. With the Battle Rounds, each coach placed their teams into two groups of five. Only Clarkson had an advantage with the “Super Steal.” As the contestants prepare for another round of performances, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

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Not wanting to take a break just yet, there is a new episode airing tonight. With a few contestants already taking the stage, Clarkson showcased the massive advantage she had when it came to her “Super Steal.” Having won the advantage during the Triple Turn Competition, the singer could save a contestant from being stolen by Legend or Levine.

That chance came when Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown performed “Focus” by H.E.R. Already gaining high praise from fans, Clarkson added, “It is the most respectful choice that both of you made equally; you elevated each other instead of competing.” But with it being a competition, Clarkson could only pick one. And she went with – Brown.

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‘The Voice’ Contestant That Reminded Kelly Clarkson Of Mariah Carey

It didn’t take long after she decided for both Legend and Levine to swoop in, hoping to steal Ciara. But Clarkson already had other plans. Using her Super Steal, she put Ciara back on her team.

With another chance to win The Voice, guest advisor Jennifer Hudson shared some advice with the singers moving forward. “Musically I feel like it’s already there, so I would say put it in the interpretation of it. I feel like you two sing from a similar space so how do you individualize that? … Maybe start it off a little slower so you have somewhere to go.”

Discussing her decision to use her Super Steal of Ciara, Clarkson admitted, “I had to use my Super Steal on Liv. Liv reminds me of a young Mariah [Carey] when Mariah first hit the scene. At 16 years old, to be able to just float like that with all the range and confidence as a performer is really rare. I was never letting her go!”

With the competition heating up, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)