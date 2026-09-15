On the Charts 51 Years Ago, Glen Campbell Reclaimed the Top Spot With a Song He First Heard on Tour in Australia

In the 1960s, Glen Campbell churned out hit after hit — “Gentle On My Mind”; “Wichita Lineman”; “Galveston”. By the mid-1970s, however, it seemed his reign may be nearing its end. Following the 1972 cancellation of his CBS musical variety series, his newer singles failed to make the same splash as his earlier hits. When he heard Larry Weiss’ song “Rhinestone Cowboy” while on tour in Australia in 1975, Campbell hadn’t had a hit in nearly five years.

The song — about a veteran country artist reflecting on the twists and turns of “making it” in the music industry — struck a chord with Campbell. Upon his return to the United States, the country crooner walked into A&R executive Al Coury’s office at Capitol Records clutching the tape containing “Rhinestone Cowboy”. He had found the perfect song to record.

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The lead single from Campbell’s 1975 album of the same name, “Rhinestone Cowboy” marked a triumphant return to the six-time Grammy Award winner’s previous glory. Spending two weeks at number one the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at the end of August, it briefly ceded that position to the Loretta Lynn-Conway Twitty duet “Feelins” before once again rising to the top on this day (September 15) in 1975.

Why Glen Campbell Resonated With the Song

Born and raised in rural Arkansas, Glen Campbell got his start in music while he was still a teenager. Dropping out of school at 14 and moving to Houston for work, he started playing music at fairs and church picnics before graduating to local radio.

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Campbell played honky-tonks and bars before heading to Los Angeles, where he found work as a demo singer and a staff writers.

Eventually becoming a member of the famed group of studio musicians known as “The Wrecking Crew,” he even did some time as a Beach Boy, playing guitar on their seminal 1966 album Pet Sounds.

With this context, it’s no wonder that Campbell identified with lyrics like, There’s been a load of compromising / On the road to my horizon / But I’m gonna be where the lights are shining on me / Like a rhinestone cowboy.

His Signature Hit

And it wasn’t only country audiences who embraced the song. “Rhinestone Cowboy” became the first song to top both the country and pop charts simultaneously since Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” did so in November 1961.

Additionally, Rhinestone Cowboy” garnered three Grammy nominations and took home Song of the Year Honors from the Country Music Association in 1976.

At the 2012 Grammy Awards, a 75-year-old Glen Campbell took the stage for a spirited rendition of “Rhinestone Cowboy”. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease the previous year, but that didn’t stop him from delivering a standing ovation-worthy performance.

[RELATED: 9 Years Ago Today, We Bid Farewell to the Crossover Sensation Who Toured Alongside the Beach Boys Before Dominating the Country Charts in the 1960s]

The country music giant died in Nashville on August 8, 2017, at age 81.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns