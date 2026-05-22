On This Day in 1969, Glen Campbell Was in the Midst of an Impressive Run Thanks to This Unintentional Protest Anthem

Glen Campbell set country music ablaze in the 1960s. The singer-songwriter seemingly churned out hit after hit with songs like “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Wichita Lineman”. He continued that streak with “Galveston”, a heartbreaking war song about a soldier yearning for his love and the sea breezes of his coastal Texas hometown. Written by Jimmy Webb—just like the aforementioned two songs—”Galveston” topped the country music charts and hit number four on the all-genre Hot 100. It also served as the title track for Campbell’s 12th studio album, which hit number one on the country albums chart on this day (May 22) in 1969.

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Galveston marked Glenn Campbell’s seventh No. 1 country album in 14 months, maintaining that spot for 11 weeks. And it didn’t only resonate with country audiences, either, climbing to number two on the Billboard 200 as well.

Don Ho First Recorded This Glen Campbell Hit Song

Jimmy Webb penned “Galveston” as the Vietnam War raged on. He set the song in the beachside resort town he frequently visited with his Baptist minister father as a child.

Don Ho was the first artist to record the song. The native Hawaiian performed “Galveston” as a mournful lament in stark contrast to Glen Campbell’s up-tempo rendition. I’d go home if they would let me / Put down this gun / And go to Galveston.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Glen Campbell Topped the Hot 100 for the Final Time With a Song He Immediately Knew Would Be a Hit]

The Hotly Debated Meaning of “Galveston”

Deciding to record the song after hearing Ho perform it on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, Campbell tweaked the lyrics. While I watch the cannons flashing / I clean my gun / And dream of Galveston.

What’s more, the six-time Grammy winner performed “Galveston” sporting full military attire in the song’s original promo video. This confused some listeners who had interpreted Webb’s lyrics as an anti-war sentiment.

In a 2010 interview with WFUV Public Radio, Webb clarified his lyrical intentions… sort of.

“If there was a statement, and obviously I was saying something, I prefer to say it wasn’t anti-war – that it was more about an individual getting involved in a war and realizing that he’d rather be somewhere else,” the songwriter said.

Featured image by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images