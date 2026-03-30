On the Charts 52 Years Ago, John Denver Was at No. 1 After a Thrice-Released Song Found New Life Thanks to a Touching TV Movie

Fifty-two years ago today (March 30), John Denver was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sunshine on My Shoulders.” At the time, the song was three years old and had been released, in one form or another, three times. Its prominent use in a popular made-for-TV movie titled Sunshine helped give the single a new life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Denver co-wrote “Sunshine on My Shoulders” with Dick Kniss and Mike Taylor for his 1971 album Poems, Prayers, & Promises. Two years later, the album version of the song was remixed for a single release. They removed a verse and added strings and woodwinds. Then, in May 1973, it was released as the B-side of “I’d Rather Be a Cowboy.” Finally, in October 1973, it was released as an A-side.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1974, John Denver Recorded a Live Version of a Song That Would Become a Massive Crossover Hit]

How a Made-for-TV Movie Brought John Denver a No. 1 Single

A little more than two weeks after John Denver released “Sunshine on My Shoulders” as a single, the movie Sunshine premiered as the CBS Friday Night Movie. It told the story of Lyn Helton, a young mother who had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. In the movie, the protagonist is given the option of having her leg, where the cancer originated, amputated or undergoing chemotherapy. She chooses chemo before deciding to forgo treatment and get the most out of the short time she has left. She is also a fan of Denver’s music.

The movie was so popular that it spawned a spin-off series of the same name. Additionally, two of Denver’s songs that appeared in the movie became hits. “My Sweet Lady” went to No. 17, and “Sunshine on My Shoulders” topped the chart thanks to the movie.

According to Songfacts, Denver was touched by the use of his music in the movie. “It was the true story of Lyn Helton, an incredibly courageous lady who chose to live her short life to the fullest, even though she knew she would die of a rare bone cancer in a matter of months. It seems that in the last year of her life, she found some happiness in my music,” he said. “I was most honored to have my songs used as part of that television show.”

Featured Image Luciano Viti/Getty Images