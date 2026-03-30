Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (March 30, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

Just last week, The Voice continued to push the remaining contestants through the Battle Rounds. For Liv Ciara, she received a rare second chance when Kelly Clarkson used her Super Steal to keep the singer in the competition. And with Jennifer Hudson, Benji Madden, and Muni Long filling in as guest advisors, the Battle Round produced some of the best performances of season 29. But with the Knockouts right around the corner, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

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Fans can rejoice as there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. And to make it even better, tonight will kick off the Knockout rounds. A crucial round in the competition, it will force two singers to perform the same song for the coaches. Only one singer from each performance will move on to the Live Playoffs.

Just last week, fan favorite Tia Durant competed against Houston Kelly for a spot in the Live Playoffs. With the pressure mounting, Kelly and Durant covered Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way.” While each singer gained praise from fans, John Legend saw Durant as the clear winner. “Houston, I was very impressed with you. That higher part of your voice just really crackled in a really beautiful way, but I would choose Tia in this battle… the tone was perfect, I loved your runs, they were so tastefully done… your tone was just liquid gold.”

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Fans Not Happy With Kelly Clarkson’s Decision On ‘The Voice’

Although Legend offered his opinion, it was up to Clarkson. Before making her decision, she highlighted their performances. “Tia, you did some really interesting stuff that was really cool… where your brain takes you melodically I think is very interesting… Houston, your subtle vibrato and the emotion behind that was something unexpected… that really intimate stuff was really special.”

Only being able to push one forward, Kelly still has a chance to become the latest winner of The Voice. While Kelly was thrilled, fans had other opinions, writing, “OMG! I am not happy. Tia was amazing.” Another person added, “No way, Tia clearly won.”

With fans torn over Clarkson’s decision and the Knockouts right around the corner, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)