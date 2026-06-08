The Race for No. 1 Is on as Ella Langley Reaches New Streaming Milestone

There is no denying the massive surge of females in country music over the last few years. Having spent decades exploring the genre, stars like Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, and Ella Langley continue to showcase their talents while highlighting the ones that came before them. For Langley, she is having a historic year. At the 2026 ACM Awards, she brought home Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. Not finished with 2026, she recently became the second-most streamed country artist in the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in April, Langley released her second studio album, Dandelion. Packed with songs like “Choosin’ Texas” and “Butterfly Season,” the album dominated the charts, peaking at No.1 on the US Top Country Albums chart and the US Billboard 200. But Langley’s stardom went far beyond just the United States. It also topped the charts in the UK and Canada.

Nothing short of an international star, Langley celebrated a special milestone when she surpassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Just to make it clear – that is 30 million listeners a month. Now the second-most streamed country singer in the world – Langley only had to compete with a country powerhouse she once collaborated with.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Teams up With Gretchen Wilson for Surprise Duet During Night One of CMA Fest]

The One Singer That Stands In Ella Langley’s Way

In order for Langley to sit at the top of Spotify, she will have to beat none other than Morgan Wallen. While the singer isn’t the best when it comes to public relations, he has consistently proven to be a country music powerhouse. Selling out arenas, stadiums, and venues, Wallen seemed nearly immune to the backlash he often faced.

For those wondering about the numbers – Langley just crossed the 30 million mark. As it stands, Wallen has almost 35 million monthly listeners. With a little less than 5 million listeners separating the two, Langley had the chance and ability to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent country music history.

But even with the two competing, they found common ground when working on “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Already gaining millions of views, the song was an instant hit with fans. “This girl is the best thing happen to country music in a long time feel like back in the early 90’s 2000’s country.” Another person insisted, “Just beat stage 3 lung cancer two weeks ago. So glad I lived another day to hear this beautiful song. Praise the lord.”

With a chart-topping album, a shelf full of awards, and millions of new listeners discovering her music every month, 2026 could be the year of Ella Langley.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)