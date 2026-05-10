On the Charts 58 Years Ago, Merle Haggard Was at No. 1 With a Legendary Collaboration With Bonnie Owens

Sometimes, husbands and wives can write real magic together when it comes to music, especially country music. That was the case for outlaw country legend Merle Haggard and country crooner Bonnie Owens in 1968. At the time they wrote “The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde” together, the pair had been married for around three years. During their marriage, Owens would spend much of her time supporting Haggard’s career and touring with his band as a backup vocalist. But her songwriting contributions also deserve a lot more praise, especially when it comes to this hefty hit.

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Her songwriting work on “The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde” with her husband ended up paying off. The song was a huge hit for Merle Haggard and The Strangers, off their album of the same name. “The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde” was released in early 1968. The song debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart the week of March 9, 1968.

The tune hit No. 1 just a few weeks later on April 27, 1968. It remained at the No. 1 spot for two weeks and lingered on the chart for 15 weeks. The song was also a hit in Canada, where it peaked at No. 3 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart.

The Story of “The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde”

“The Legend Of Bonnie And Clyde” is a shortened version of the classic tale of real-life 1930s outlaws Bonnie Park and Clyde Barrow. The song follows the pair’s relationship, beginning when they first met and ending with the duo’s particularly violent death in a police ambush. It’s a pretty romantic song, despite the real-world criminal context.

Merle Haggard and Bonnie Owens’ hit would be Haggard’s fourth No. 1 hit on the country charts. Through the years, tons of artists would cover the song. A few big names include Glen Campbell, David Allan Coe, Tammy Wynette, and others.

On the B-side of the track was “Today I Started Loving You Again”, another song composed by both Bonnie Owens and Merle Haggard. A sweet little country ballad, the B-side never really charted. That’s a shame, because it’s quite a good song. Years later, it would eventually become one of Haggard’s most popular “sleeper” hits. You’ve probably heard it on classic country radio recently.

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