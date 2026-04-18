On This Day 51 Years Ago, Olivia Newton-John Was at No. 1 With an Album That Beat Out Elton John and the Eagles

Although perhaps best known for starring opposite John Travolta in the 1978 film Grease, Olivia Newton-John was already an established singer-songwriter by then. The British-born Australian star landed 15 Top 10 singles—including five chart-toppers—along with two No. 1 albums. On this day (April 18) in 1975, Newton-John reached the pinnacle of the U.S. country albums chart with Have You Never Been Mellow.

Videos by American Songwriter

Released in February 1975, her sixth LP would also top the Billboard 200. This gave the Grease star her second No. 1 entry on that chart after 1974’s If You Love Me, Let Me Know.

The Title Track Landed Olivia Newton-John a Grammy Nomination

Have You Never Been Mellow was buoyed by the success of its lead single and title track. Released in January 1975, the song gave Olivia Newton-John her second No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100. It followed 1974’s “I Honestly Love You”.)

It also topped the adult contemporary chart and reached No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart, further cementing the doe-eyed blonde’s reputation as a crossover star.

“Have You Never Been Mellow” received a Grammy nod for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. However, it lost out to Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen”.

In June 1975, Newton-John released the follow-up single, “Please Mr. Please”. Continuing her hot streak, the song spent 12 weeks in the Top 40, peaking at No. 3. It also topped the adult contemporary chart and hit No. 5 on the country chart.

Additionally, Have You Never Been Mellow beat out the Eagles and Elton John for Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the 1976 American Music Awards.

[RELATED: 13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John]

She Held This Record For 45 Years

When Have You Never Been Mellow climbed to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200, just 154 days had passed since Olivia Newton-John held that same spot with If You Love Me, Let Me Know. This marked the Guinness World Record for the shortest gap between new No. 1 albums for a female artist.

Newton-John held onto this record for 45 years until Taylor Swift broke it in 2020. Just 140 days separated the No. 1 reigns of Swift’s sister albums folklore and evermore.

On August 8, 2022, Olivia Newton-John died of breast cancer at age 73.

Featured image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns