On This Day in 1955, George Jones Recorded the First Hit Single of His Legendary Career

On this day (August 27) in 1955, George Jones stepped into Gold Star Studios in Houston, Texas, to record “Why Baby Why.” He would release the song just weeks later, and it would become his first single to reach the Billboard country chart. More than that, it was an early hit for the man who would become the greatest country singer in history.

Today, Jones is a country legend. However, in the early 1950s, he was another country singer trying to make a name for himself. Heavily influenced by the likes of Hank Williams and Roy Acuff, his first five singles failed to chart. “Why Baby Why” wasn’t just his first song to reach the charts. It peaked at No. 4, giving the Texas native his first hit. However, it didn’t represent a turning point in his career. He wouldn’t approach consistent chart success until the 1960s.

George Jones Co-Wrote a Country Standard

George Jones co-wrote “Why Baby Why” with Darrell Edwards and was the first to record and release it. However, he was far from the last to do so. Several country stars have released versions of the song over the years, many of which became hits.

For instance, Charley Pride took the song to No. 1 in 1983. Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain recorded a cover for the George & Tammy miniseries in 2022. Additionally, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson transformed the song into a duet for their 1983 album, Take It to the Limit.

One of the most notable covers of “Why Baby Why” came from Red Sovine and Webb Pierce in 1956. It topped all of the Billboard country songs charts. At the time, the magazine tracked which country songs were played most in jukeboxes, sold best in stores, and were played most by radio stations. The duo topped the airplay and jukebox charts in February and the sales chart in March. The popularity of their version stopped Jones’ original from charting higher.

