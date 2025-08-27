John Fogerty Announces New Tour Celebrating His Just-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Album, ‘Legacy’

This past Friday, August 22, John Fogerty released his latest studio album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, featuring new versions of 20 of his classic CCR tunes. Now, more fans will get to enjoy the 80-year-old rock legend performing many of those songs live, as Fogerty has just announced dates for a new North American tour.

The trek, dubbed The Legacy Tour, begins with four previously announced shows and continues with a run of 11 new U.S. performances in late October and November.

The new gigs are mapped out from an October 31 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, through a November 14 show in Boston. John also will be visiting venues in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut during the outing. Tickets for these performances will go on sale this Wednesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are already available for the four previously announced concerts. Those shows are scheduled for August 30 in Niagara Falls, Canada; September 20 in Las Vegas; September 29 in Mexico City; and October 1 in Highland, California.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for any of the upcoming performances might want to check StubHub.

The founding Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has posted a message announcing the trek on his social media pages. It reads, “The Legacy Tour is here! Come celebrate John’s new album with us live on the road!”

Opening for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at most of the concert is the band Hearty Har. The group features Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler, who also are members of John’s touring band.

Fogerty Unveils Vinyl Versions of His Legacy Album

Meanwhile, Fogerty recently posted an endearing video on his socials featuring him unveiling various exclusive colored-vinyl versions of Legacy.

An ultra-clear vinyl edition of the album is available at independent record stores. A translucent ruby-red version can be purchased at Sunrise Records in Toronto. Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, meanwhile, are selling a translucent cobalt-blue vinyl edition of the record.

All vinyl versions of the album feature two LPs housed in a gatefold sleeve. Fogerty opened one gatefold to show that it features a variety of archival photos of him. He also read the entire 20-song track list.

More About Legacy

As previously reported, Legacy features new renditions 20 CCR songs written by John. Fogerty and his son Shane co-produced the album, while Shane and Tyler also lent their musical talents to the project.

Besides John and his sons, a variety of respected session musicians contributed to the project. Among them were drummer Matt Chamberlain, keyboardist Bob Malone, bassist Bob Glaub, and sax player Rob Stone.

The album was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain.

Among the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tunes John re-recorded for Legacy are “Proud Mary,” “Travelin’ Band,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Lodi,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Hey Tonight,” “Down on the Corner,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Green River” and “Fortunate Son.”

August 30 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 29 – México City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

October 1 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Casino

October 31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

November 1 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

November 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

November 5 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

November 8 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

November 9 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

November 12 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

November 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

