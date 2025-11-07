On This Day in 1958, Eddie Cochran Made His UK Chart Debut With a Song That Would Later Be a Hit for Alan Jackson, the Who, and Blue Cheer

On this day (November 7) in 1958, Eddie Cochran made his UK chart debut with “Summertime Blues.” Penned by Chochran and Jerry Capehart, the song peaked at No. 18 on the Official UK Singles Chart. It was more successful in the United States, reaching No. 8 on the Hot 100. Decades after its initial release, the song would become a hit in multiple genres.

Cochran released “Summertime Blues” in July 1958. By the end of the year, it became a landmark single for the early rocker. It became his first and only top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His singles were more successful in the United Kingdom, though. For instance, his next release, “C’mon Everybody,” peaked at No. 6 across the pond. It only reached No. 35 in the States. In 1960, “Three Steps to Heaven” gave Cochran his first and only No. 1.

Eddie Cochran Released a Versatile and Enduring Hit

Eddie Cochran was far from the only artist to find success with “Summertime Blues.” Blue Cheer recorded a version of the song for their 1968 album Vincebus Eruptum. Their rendition peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100.

“Summertime Blues” was a staple of The Who’s setlists for decades. The version taken from Live at Leeds peaked at No. 27 on the Hot 100 and reached No. 38 in the UK. Their version also inspired Rush to cover the song.

A pair of country music legends also recorded the song. Bakersfield Sound icon Buck Owens recorded a version of “Summertime Blues” for his 1988 album Hot Dog. He didn’t release it as a single. However, his recording likely inspired the most successful version of the song.

Alan Jackson released his version in 1994 as the lead single from his album Who I Am. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, where it stayed for three weeks.

