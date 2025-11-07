Here’s Every Presenter and Performer for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Preparing for a night full of celebration, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will welcome Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes as the official inductee class of 2025. With each artist leaving their own distinct mark in the music industry, the Rock Hall not only wanted to solidify their names in the history of music but also hoped to highlight their unforgettable careers. And when needing presenters and performers, the Rock Hall called on a few celebrities, icons, and late-night hosts to kick off the festivities.

Although the Rock Hall announced the inductee class months ago, the organization remained somewhat hesitant when releasing details about the performers and presenters. And even with the list below, the Rock Hall is sure to have a few surprises. But for now, the night includes appearances by:

Avril Lavigne Bryan Adams Chappell Roan Donald Glover En Vogue Feist Gina Schock Hurby Luv Bug Azor Janelle Monáe Jerry Cantrell Jim Carrey Joe Perry The Killers Lisa Coleman Mick Fleetwood Mike McCready Nancy Wilson Nathaniel Rateliff Tedeschi Trucks Band Beck Brandi Carlile David Letterman Doja Cat Elton John Flea Iggy Pop JID Killer Mike Maxwell Missy Elliott Olivia Rodrigo Questlove RAYE Sleepy Brown Taylor Momsen Teddy Swims Twenty One Pilots

When And Where To Watch Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

With a list full of rising stars, late-night legends, music icons, and the comedic genius Jim Carrey, the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to be a star-studded spectacle unlike anything fans have seen before.

And making sure fans don’t miss a single second, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will kick off on Saturday, November 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+. With Disney also owning ABC, a special broadcast will air on the network on January 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. But unlike the event on Disney+, the ABC special will only present highlights, not the full broadcast.

Aside from the inductees listed above, the Rock Hall will also honor Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon with the Music Influence Award. The Musical Excellence Award will go to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye. And last, the Ahmet Ertegun Award will be awarded to Lenny Waronker.

As the curtain rises on a new class of legends, the Rock Hall once again proves that the spirit of rock and roll is alive, evolving, and unforgettable.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)