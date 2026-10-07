Born 156 Years Ago in Tennessee, the Vaudeville Legend Who Became the First Star of the Grand Ole Opry and the Grandfather of Country Music

On this day (October 7) in 1870, Uncle Dave Macon was born in Smartt Station, Tennessee. He was a celebrated banjo player and vaudeville star before he joined the ranks of the Grand Ole Opry in his 50s. He became the show’s first major star. Moreover, his music served as a bridge between folk and vaudeville music and the radio-oriented country music of the 1920s and beyond. His blend of innovation and tradition has led some music historians to consider him the grandfather of country music.

When Macon was 13, his family relocated to Nashville, where his parents had purchased a hotel. The hotel became a popular stop for traveling vaudeville and circus troupes. He often watched the musicians rehearse in the hotel basement. Soon, he convinced his mother to buy him a banjo, and he began honing his skills. He learned everything he could from the traveling performers.

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According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, this came to an end when Macon’s father, a former captain in the Confederate military, was stabbed to death in front of the hotel. His mother sold the hotel, and they moved to rural Readyville. There, Macon’s mother opened a stagecoach rest stop. He was in charge of seeing to the horses. Macon also built a stage above the barn door where he would play and sing for travelers.

Uncle Dave Macon Gave Up on Fame

After moving–and staying–so far away from Nashville, Uncle Dave Macon believed that he had lost any chance of an entertainment career. So, he got married, settled down on a large farm he’d inherited, and opened a freight line. When a rival company’s trucks began outperforming Macon’s mules, he began thinking about retiring. He was, after all, in his 50s.

One afternoon, Macon was performing in a Nashville barber shop when he was discovered by a talent scout. Before long, he was on the vaudeville circuit. He quickly gained national acclaim for his singing, banjo playing, and polished stage presence.

Macon joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1925, when it was still the WSM Barn Dance. He was one of the only early members who had already built a national following. However, he wasn’t a constant presence on the show. Instead, he chose to tour and cut records because the pay was better.

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He recorded nearly 200 songs between 1924 and 1938, recording sides for nearly every major label. He worked with Sam McGee, the Delmore Brothers, Roy Acuff, and Bill Monroe over the years. In 1940, he was the star of the Grand Ole Opry film. By that time, he was a mainstay on the broadcast.

Macon continued performing on the Opry until 1952, when he fell ill and died at the age of 81.

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