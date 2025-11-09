On This Day in 1969, Led Zeppelin’s First-Ever Show Doubled as Robert Plant’s Wedding Reception

Before there was Led Zeppelin, there was the Yardbirds. Guitarist Jimmy Page joined in 1966, recording just one album with the English rock band before cracks began to appear. Page wanted to make heavier music, whereas other members preferred a more folksy direction.

Officially splitting in 1968, the Yardbirds were still under contract for a tour in Scandinavia. Page’s first choice for vocalist declined, but recommended then-unknown singer Robert Plant in his stead. In turn, Plant suggested childhood friend John Bonham as drummer, with John Paul Jones, who had previously worked with Page as a session musician, filling the bassist role. The quartet initially united under the moniker the New Yardbirds. By the next year, however, they were officially Led Zeppelin, playing their first show under the new name on this day in 1969. While Nov. 9, 1969, was a memorable day for the entire band, Robert Plant had even more cause for celebration, as he married longtime girlfriend Maureen Wilson and held their reception at the gig.

Thank You – Led Zeppelin

Written By Robert Plant For His Wife Maureen.

“A Whole Lotta Love” At First Led Zeppelin Show

Led Zeppelin was still performing as the New Yardbirds when they kicked off their United Kingdom tour on Oct. 4, 1968, at the Mayfair Ballroom in Newcastle upon Tyne. By the end of the month, they had officially become the rock titans we all know and love.

The rockers returned to London on Nov. 9, 1968, for their first gig under the new name at the Roundhouse. Immediately after the gig, Robert Plant was a married man.

The “All My Love” singer was still a struggling singer when he met Maureen Wilson at a 1966 Georgie Fame concert. Forming an instant connection, Maureen’s work as a nurse kept the couple afloat as Plant pursued his rock-and-roll dreams.

They would go on to have three children: Carmen, Logan, and Karac, who tragically died in 1977 at age 5. Although their marriage ended in divorce in 1983, the pair remained amicable, with Robert Plant even performing a trio of Elvis Presley covers at Maureen’s 70th birthday party in November 2018.

