‘The Road’ Contestant Manages to Stay in the Competition After Performing Through Painful Kidney Stones

Cody Hibbard most recent performance on The Road was been anything but smooth. On the Nov. 9 episode of Keith Urban and Blake Shelton’s CBS competition series, the Oklahoma native had to push through pain during his performance.

At the start of the episode, the remaining nine contestants traveled from Dallas to Oklahoma City, where they were slated to put on their next show.

Hibbard started feeling ill early on in that journey, developing a fever and intense pain in his back. After previously experiencing kidney stones, Hibbard was sure that was the culprit this time too. His situation was worsened by the fact that, due to a past addiction to pain pills, he was unable to take any prescription-strength medication for the pain.

Hibbard was committed to putting on a show regardless, as he told the cameras, “You just work through it and cowboy up.”

Hibbard had a while to wait before it was his turn on stage, as Cassidy Daniels, Jenny Tolman, and Forrest McCurren all performed ahead of him. Gretchen Wilson, the contestants’ tour manager, also took the stage, opening up the show with a surprise performance.

The Road Contestants Take the Stage in Oklahoma City

This week, Daniels, who previously finished in the top spot twice, felt a lot of pressure following Wilson’s time on stage. She managed to deliver, though, delivering unforgettable performances of Chris Stapleton’s “I Think I’m in Love With You” and her original track “Southern Rock.” While Urban thought Daniels’ cover was too low, he and Shelton both praised her original track.

Up next was Tolman, who was trying bounce back after finding herself in the bottom two last week. She did so with a cover of Lainey Wilson’s “Grease,” and followed that up with her original song “Home to Roost.” Wilson praised Tolman as a “clever writer,” but Urban noted that she still had a lot to learn when it came to mic handling.

McCurren, who has been in the bottom twice, performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” Urban wasn’t impressed by the cover, remarking that McCurren lost the crowd during the performance. The singer-songwriter appeared to get the audience back, though, with his original song “Little Rock.”

Cody Hibbard Performs on The Road While Battling Kidney Stones

When it was finally time for Hibbard to take the stage he did so while in immense pain. Even so, he wowed with a performance of Lee Ann Womack’s “A Little Past Little Rock.” What really moved the crowd, though, was his original track, “Had It Been a Boy.” He wrote the song after his then-wife gave birth to his daughter, who inspired him to quit pills cold turkey.

In the end, Daniels kept her streak alive, coming out as the night’s top performer. Even though the audience didn’t know that Hibbard was suffering on stage, they voted him through to the next round. That left Tolman and McCurren in the bottom. Since that marked the third time McCurren found himself in the unwelcome spot, Urban parted ways with the singer.

Next week, the remaining five contestants will get their chance to perform in Oklahoma City. One of them will win and one of them will be sent packing.

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

Photo by CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.