3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s With Super-Amazing Opening Lines

A great opening line does so much for a song. It can bring in an audience, it can create a mood for the rest of the tune, and it can paint a vivid picture that is impossible to turn away from. If you have a stellar opener, most of the songwriting work is already done. Here below, we wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that understood the assignment. These are three songs that kick off with a band. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s with super-amazing opening lines.

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“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

Life is hard. Very little about it is easy. And we all know what it feels like to want to get away. To run. The British-born band Soft Cell understood this, too. Originally recorded by Gloria Jones, it was Soft Cell that made this track famous. And in a way, it all comes down to Soft Cell’s delivery of the opening lines—lyrics we can all relate to. Indeed, the track begins, “Sometimes I feel I’ve got to / Run away, I’ve got to / Get away from the pain you drive into the heart of me.” Instantly, we want to hear more. Why? Because we know Soft Cell gets us.

“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’ (1982)

On this impossibly catchy song, Toni Basil didn’t break the lyrical mold. However, she did find words that hooked listeners. And really, that’s all that matters. Indeed, on this tune, Basil’s lyrics and her performance of them matter. She sings, “Oh Mickey, you’re so fine / You’re so fine, you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey!” Who is Mickey? Why does he blow so many minds? We want to know more. On top of that, the song is so memorable that we can’t help but sing along.

“I Know What Boys Like” by The Waitresses from ‘Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful?’ (1982)

This is another simple song from the 1980s. But its basic lyrics were also something that hit home. It’s no secret that sex sells. And The Waitresses took full advantage. They begin this track with the lyrics, “I know what boys like / I know what guys want / I know what boys like / I’ve got what boys like.” Just like that, we’re intrigued. What DO boys and guys want? And how do The Waitresses know? Are they going to let us in on their secret? We need to hear more.

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