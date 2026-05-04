How The Marshall Tucker Band Overcame Their Reluctance To Softer Stuff and Scored Their Biggest Hit in 1977

Rock bands throughout history have resisted the clarion call of the love song. They fear that releasing such a song will damage their authenticity. But time and again, those who relent often find out just how successful those songs can be.

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The Marshall Tucker Band discovered this eternal truth in 1977. That’s when “Heard It In A Love Song”, an uncharacteristically heart-on-its-sleeve song for the band, turned them briefly into pop stars.

Southern Rock Stalwarts

The emergence of Southern rock significantly enlivened the 70s music scene. And The Marshall Tucker Band was a fine addition to the roster of bands practicing that genre. Emanating from Spartanburg, South Carolina, the sextet formed when members of competing bands from that scene united to form a potent unit.

By the way, don’t go looking for anyone named Marshall Tucker in the credits to their records. After getting their record deal, the band was given a deadline to come up with a name and found the name Marshall Tucker on a key to their rehearsal space. It turns out this gentleman had also used the space.

Their 1973 self-titled debut album featured the song “Can’t You See”, a bluesy ballad that showed off the strong writing of guitarist Toy Caldwell and the band’s instrumental potency. They snuck into the Top 40 of the pop charts in 1975 with “Fire On The Mountain”. Two years later, they delivered the hit single that would put them on the mainstream map.

Seen and “Heard”

The Marshall Tucker Band titled their 1977 album Carolina Dreams in honor of their home state. Included in the track listing was “Heard It In A Love Song”, written by Caldwell. The song clearly departed from the band’s typical style. Lead singer Doug Gray admitted after the fact that he doubted if the song was a good idea.

But he nonetheless delivered an emotional vocal on the track, while Jerry Eubanks chirped alongside him on flute. The song caught fire in a way no other single by the band had ever done. “Heard It In A Love Song” hit No. 14 in 1977.

Alas, the band couldn’t quite sustain that success with their following releases. The death of co-founder and bassist Tommy Caldwell after a 1980 car accident proved a difficult loss for them to overcome. Although they soldiered on, only Gray was left of their classic lineup by the mid-80s.

Behind the Lyrics of “Heard It In A Love Song”

The narrator of “Heard It In A Love Song” has to reluctantly admit that the girl he’s addressing is making him reconsider his nomadic lifestyle. Caldwell puts it perfectly in the opening lines: “I ain’t never been with a woman long enough for my boots to get old/We’ve been together so long now they both need re-soled.”

But his wanderlust keeps getting the better of him. “Like to start dreaming ‘bout tomorrow today,” Gray sings. “You’re the hardest thing I ever tried to get off my mind,” he admits. But, in the end, the call of the road is too alluring. “I was born a wrangler and a rounder and I guess I always will,” he surmises.

“Heard it in a love song,” Gray sings in the chorus. “Can’t be wrong.” This particular love song certainly did right by The Marshall Tucker Band, Southern rockers with a sneaky sensitive side.

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