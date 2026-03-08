On This Day in 1969, Sonny James Topped the Country Music Charts With a Song Written by Roy Orbison and Rejected by Elvis

With his velvety vocals and trademark dark sunglasses, Roy Orbison still looms large in the public consciousness nearly 40 years after his death. His path to stardom was far from a smooth one, however. In the late 1950s, success still eluded Orbison, who was living in a tiny Nashville apartment with his wife and new baby and would often retreat to his car for songwriting sessions. As the lore goes, Orbison’s friend, rockabilly singer-songwriter Joe Melson, tapped on his window and suggested they join forces. The pair penned several songs together, including “Only the Lonely”, which became Orbison’s first major hit after two A-listers rejected it. On this day (March 8) in 1969, country singer Sonny James took “Only the Lonely” to No 1. on the country music charts.

This Song Was Part of an Impressive Streak for Sonny James

Beginning with 1967’s “Need You” and ending in 1971 with “Here Comes Honey Again”, country singer Sonny James scored 16 straight No. 1 country singles. One of those was 1969’s “Only the Lonely”, off his Top 5 country album of the same name.

James had a knack for turning pop and rock hits into country chart-toppers, and “Only the Lonely” was no exception. Listen to his version of the heartbreak ballad below: Only the lonely / Know the heartaches I’ve been through / Only the lonely / Know I cry and cry for you.

Roy Orbison Had to Record This One Himself

Eight years before Sonny James soared with “Only the Lonely”, Roy Orbison had recorded the song himself as a last resort, of sorts.

First, the Vernon, Texas-born artist had tried to sell the song to Elvis Presley, arguably the biggest star in the world at the time. When Presley turned it down, Orbison next offered “Only the Lonely” to the Everly Brothers. While the rockabilly duo was also uninterested in the track, they reportedly convinced Orbison to record the track himself.

Heeding their advice, Orbison and Melson headed to RCA Nashville’s studio and did just that. “Only the Lonely” put Orbison on the map, soaring to No. 2 on the Hot 100. Moreover, it laid the groundwork for Orbison’s trademark sound.

Featured image by McNeil/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images