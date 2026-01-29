On This Day in 1969, This Rhinestone Cowboy Became the Host of His Own Variety Show

Before we had Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, Graham Norton, and Stephen Colbert, we had Dick Cavett, Johnny Carson, Ed Sullivan, Cher, Johnny Cash, and Glen Campbell. Talk and variety television shows have always been a staple of American television, and the hosts of these shows have become entertainment fixtures in the zeitgeist of their respective times. On this day, January 29, 1969, Glen Campbell reached that coveted status, as his variety show, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, aired for the first time on CBS.

In addition to Campbell, Cher, and Cash, other musicians with variety shows in the 1960s and 1970s were Dionne Warwick, Wolfman Jack, and Dinah Shore. Nowadays, the only notable musicians with their own television variety shows are Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Although, back in the day, it was far more common for a musician or DJ with mass appeal to sign a television deal. Nevertheless, Glen Campbell took part in this trend and did so for three years, as his show got greenlit for three seasons.

The Highlights of ‘The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour‘

Glen Campbell was a major crossover success in country and pop music, and his show followed the same nature, as it featured artists from both genres. Unlike the Johnny Cash show, which primarily featured artists within the country music industry.

During its three seasons, Glen Campbell’s variety show hosted comedians Steve Allen, Tim Conway, Carol Burnett, Buddy Hackett, and many others. Musical guests included Bobbie Gentry, Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, Cher, The Monkees, Roger Miller, Liberace, The Osmond Brothers, and so many more.

Of the musical guests featured, the most notable performances came from Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Linda Ronstadt, Nancy Sinatra, and Johnny and June Carter Cash. Needless to say, it was a star-studded affair every episode, but that was exactly the point. Musician who found their start on the show were Jerry Reed, Anne Murray, and banjo virtuoso, John Hartford.

In 1972, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour finally came to a close after three seasons. The reason for its cancellation is the fact that CBS reportedly aimed to attract a younger, less rural audience. Other shows that were impacted by this shift include The Beverly Hillbillies and Green Acres. Even though Campbell’s show didn’t become a tenured television program, it still flourished in its three seasons. Following the show’s end, Glen Campbell kept being Glen Campbell, as he continued to entertain the masses and appear high on the charts.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns