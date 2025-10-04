On This Day in 1970, “The Queen of Psychedelic Soul” Tragically Joined the 27 Club While Recording a Future No. 1 Album

There will simply never be another Janis Joplin. Growing up an outcast in Port Arthur, Texas, she continues to beguile generations more than five decades after her untimely death. Unfortunately, the “Piece of My Heart” singer joined the tragic “27 Club” when she died of a drug overdose in a Los Angeles hotel.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Oct. 4, 1970, Janis Joplin failed to show up at Sunset Studios for a scheduled recording session. When her road manager and friend, John Cooke, went to Joplin’s room at the Landmark Motor Hotel to check on her, he found the “Piece of My Heart” singer dead on the floor.

Joplin had long battled substance use issues, even returning home to Texas at one point in an effort to achieve sobriety. Although her life and career were tragically cut short, her legacy as a counter-culture icon has prevailed in the five decades since her death. Her swaggering stage presence, one-of-a-kind voice, and balls-to-the-wall attitude will likely never be replicated.

Her Relationship With Kris Kristofferson

At the time of her death, Janis Joplin was in the midst of recording her sophomore studio album, Pearl. Columbia Records released the project posthumously, on Jan. 11, 1971 (eight days before what would have been Joplin’s 28th birthday.)

Peaking atop the Billboard 200, Pearl contains some of Joplin’s brightest gems. Perhaps the standout is the Kris Kristofferson-penned “Me and Bobby McGee.” In a 2020 interview with the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, the late singer-songwriter recalled hearing Joplin’s version for the first time in producer Paul Rothschild’s office.

“I had to leave the room,” Kristofferson said. “It was impossibly hard to hear. There was so much love and emotion going into the song, and then knowing that she wasn’t there to enjoy that. I left his office and walked around the block. I don’t know where I walked.”

[RELATED: The Fleeting Relationship Between Kris Kristofferson and Janis Joplin That Led to Her Cover of “Me and Bobby McGee”]

More to Janis Joplin Than Tragedy

While many remember the abrupt and shocking end to Janis Joplin’s life, her younger sister, Laura, wants to remind the public that this is far from the complete picture.

“Janis’s early death makes people think she was unhappy,” Laura said. “While I think Janis did have some unhappiness in her, she was basically a very happy person who was ecstatic with her success.”

Laura added, “Janis was one of the few women who led her own band and was the energy on stage. She was someone who led things because she was the dominant woman. She’s out there.”

Featured image by Getty Images/Getty Images