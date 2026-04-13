Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (April 13, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

At the start of the competition, singers like Lucas West, Jared Shoemaker, Jeremy Keith, and Liv Ciara only hoped to win over one of the coaches on The Voice. Sitting in the famous red chairs were Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. But that dream became a reality as each of the contestants above landed in the Top 9. With the Semi-Finals here – is there a new episode of The Voice airing tonight?

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While it seems the special Battle of Champions season just started, the finale is right around the corner. Although some fans don’t want the season to end, only 9 contestants remain. As for tonight, The Voice will kick off a new episode starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Unlike previous episodes, tonight will bring a new element as both past artists and superfans have the ability to vote for their favorite singer. That vote can determine the difference between going home and keeping that dream alive.

During the Knockouts, the contestants received some much-needed support with former coach CeeLo Green. Helping navigate the competition, he found himself mesmerized by the singers. When Jaali Boyd went up against Jared Shoemaker, she produced a powerful cover of “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie. Green insisted, “You write yourself into the legacy of a great song by the way that you perform it. So you gotta conquer it and sing it with that confidence … put some paint where it ain’t.”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Picked Her ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finalists “From the Jump”]

‘The Voice’ Contestant Channels Travis Tritt With “Modern Day Bonnie And Clyde”

Turning his attention to Shoemaker, he quickly noticed the singer’s ability to command the stage, audience, and song. Covering “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” by Travis Tritt, Green continued, “To play and to maintain control of your vocal and still command the stage and the audience, that’s some heavy lifting right there.”

With Shoemaker part of Clarkson’s team, she added, “If we were picking on voices, I would say Jaali is my favorite out of you two… but Jared chose the better song and had the better performance.” As the votes were announced, Shoemaker pushed forward.

As the producers, coaches, and contestants prepare for the finale, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)