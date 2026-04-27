On This Day in 1980, Kenny Rogers Was in the Middle of a 25-Week Run at No. 1 With an Album That Contained an Iconic No. 1 Single

On this day (April 27) in 1980, Kenny Rogers was at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart with Kenny. The LP reigned over the country chart for 25 consecutive weeks, nearly six consecutive months, setting a chart record. A pair of No. 1 singles drove the album’s success. One of those hits stood the test of time and became an ’80s country classic.

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Rogers’ popularity exploded almost immediately after he left the First Edition to start his solo career. His debut LP, Love Lifted Me, was a top 40 hit in 1976. Later that year, his self-titled album became his first to top the chart. Six of his next eight albums topped the chart as well.

[RELATED: Country Music Fact Checker: Did Kenny Rogers Base “The Gambler” on a Real Person?]

He saw similar success on the singles chart, sending seven songs to No. 1 by the end of the decade. The two singles from Kenny–“Coward of the County” and “You Decorated My Life”–were among those to reach the top of the chart.

Kenny Rogers Turns a Dark Story into a Country Classic

Written by Roger Bowling and Billy Edd Wheeler, “Coward of the County” was a huge hit for Kenny Rogers. It spent three weeks at No. 1 on the country chart and reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. Today, it is considered a classic and has been covered by several artists.

The song tells a dark story. The protagonist, Tommy, became an avowed pacifist after his father died in prison. He “turns the other cheek” his whole life. Then, a group of brothers, the Gatlin Boys, raped his girlfriend, Becky. As a result, he confronted the brothers in a bar and got justice for her.

Listeners enjoyed the story, except for The Gatlin Brothers, a popular country trio. “After it came out, we started getting accused of being rapists,” Larry Gatlin said. “I think they could have shown a little good taste and used somebody else’s name.”

The songwriters claimed they used the name because they thought it sounded good and didn’t expect people to link the story’s villains with the country trio. However, Larry later claimed that he and Bowling almost came to blows during an awards ceremony years before the song was written.

Featured Image by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.