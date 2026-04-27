3 Classic Rock Bassists Who Could Sing as Well as They Laid Down the Groove

There are a surprising number of famous classic rock bassists out there who also sing. More so than guitarists or drummers, I’d say. And many of the bassists-turned-vocalists are absolutely incredible at both skills. Let’s look at just three famous examples of talented classic rock bassists who also have some serious pipes!

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Paul McCartney

Well, there was no avoiding this one. Paul McCartney is basically the most famous bassist of all time, who contributed plenty of bass and vocal tracks (along with his songwriting talents) to The Beatles and Wings. As the co-lead singer of The Beatles, his vocals are unmistakable and instantly recognizable. And as the years have passed and his voice has aged and changed, it just seems to keep getting better. Macca hasn’t lost an ounce of skill when it comes to playing the bass, either.

“Taxman” and “Come Together” are just a couple of songs that showcase McCartney’s bass-playing talents, and songs like “Blackbird” have burned his voice into the minds of multiple generations.

Sting

Sting was the frontman and bassist (and main songwriter) for The Police back in the late 1970s and 1980s, but he has made quite a name for himself as a soloist in the years since. In both eras of his career, he played the bass and sang, and he did both with equal parts vigor and talent.

I will say, his voice is a smidge more recognizable than his basslines. But when you listen to songs like “Demolition Man” and “Walking On The Moon”, his basslines really shine through. And on just about every track where he holds lead vocal duties, it’s no question to fans of 1980s rock who that voice belongs to.

Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott might just be one of the most famous classic rock bassists and vocalists to come out of Ireland, and his legacy as one of the greatest frontmen of hard rock is still remembered fondly around the world. As the bassist, lead singer, and main songwriter of Thin Lizzy, Lynott made a name for himself with his very distinctive “pick-based” way of playing the bass. Plenty of young rock fans saved up for a Fender Precision Bass in black because of him.

Lynott’s voice was also noteworthy, as his style of singing wasn’t much like the screeching, melodic vocal styles of other hard rock musicians at the time. Some would say that his offbeat style of phrasing was closer to that of a folk or jazz singer. He was really a unique talent. Just listen to “The Boys Are Back In Town” for a taste of all of his talents.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns