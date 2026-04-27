Reba McEntire Mourns Death of ‘The Voice’ Singer and Team Reba Member

Dylan Carter, who competed on Season 24 of The Voice, passed away on Saturday in a car accident in Colleton County, S.C. He was 24.

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During his time on The Voice, Carter wowed judges with his version of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” and made it to the battle rounds.

This morning, Reba McEntire, who coached Carter on his season of The Voice, shared a tribute to the contestant on her Instagram story.

We will miss Dylan so much,” she wrote, below a photo of Carter. “He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

Carter’s death on Saturday was confirmed by Moncks County mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. in a Facebook post.

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident,” the Mayor wrote. “As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt.”

He continued, adding, “To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer; he was our friend, and we are deeply saddened.”

Carter’s Voice “Brought People Together”

In addition to using his voice to give back to his community, Carter founded a nonprofit called The Local Voice, which aims to support women fighting breast cancer. This cause was likely important to Carter, as he lost his mother to breast cancer a few years ago.

“With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization shared in a statement on Facebook. “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

The post continues, “We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”

Carter was scheduled to perform a concert in Moncks Corner on Monday, which has since been canceled.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC via Getty Images