On This Day in 1981, the Music World Lost the Legendary Blues Rock Guitarist That Bob Dylan Said “Could Outplay Anybody”

Mike Bloomfield is remembered for being one of the most talented American blues guitarists and composers of the 1960s and 1970s. He was a legend, one that played with countless Chicago blues musicians, Bob Dylan, and The Paul Butterfield Blues Band. He’s gotten his flowers in recent years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. And yet, those who may not be super familiar with blues may not know who he is at all. In honor of his passing on this day, February 15, 1981, let’s take a look back at the life and career of one of the blues’ most respected guitarists, and the one that Dylan famously proclaimed in the No Direction Home documentary, “could outplay anybody.”

Fondly Remembering Mike Bloomfield

Michael Bernard Bloomfield was born on July 28, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. Born to a wealthy family and began playing in bands as a high schooler. His early musical interests involved rock and roll. However, he was inspired to pursue blues in 1957 after witnessing a performance by blues singer Josh White.

From there, for much of Bloomfield’s youth, he spent time in blues clubs in Chicago, where he learned from the greats. He performed with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and other icons during the 1960s. His tenure with The Butterfield Blues Band lasted from 1965 to 1967, after which he formed The Electric Flag, which lasted just one year. Bloomfield also worked with Al Kooper, Bob Dylan, Stephen Stills, and a kicked off a successful solo career that lasted through 1980.

Bloomfield was a pioneer of the blues movement of the mid-1960s. He famously performed on Bob Dylan’s iconic album Highway 61 Revisited and can be heard playing guitar on “Like A Rolling Stone”. He also performed with Dylan at Newport Folk Festival.

Sadly, like many talented artists of his ilk, Mike Bloomfield struggled with addiction. It would eventually claim his life. Bloomfield passed away on February 15, 1981, in San Francisco. He was found in his locked car, having passed from an accidental overdose at the age of only 37. His final album, Cruisin’ For A Bruisin’, was released the same day that his death was announced to the public. He was a legend, and his death is a tragedy that shouldn’t outweigh his contributions to the world of music.

