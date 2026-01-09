On This Day in 1983, Reba McEntire Reached a Milestone That Let Her Take the Reins of Her Career and Become a Country Legend

On this day (January 9) in 1983, Reba McEntire was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Can’t Even Get the Blues.” It was her first trip to the top of the chart. More than that, is the beginning of an incredibly successful period of the Oklahoma native’s career.

Red Steagall discovered McEntire while she was singing the national anthem at a rodeo in 1975. The next year, she signed a deal with Mercury Records and released her debut single, “I Don’t Want to Be a One Night Stand.” Like many of her early releases with the label, it barely made the country chart, peaking at No. 88.

McEntire landed her first minor hits 1978, with a pair of collaborations with Jackie Ward. “Three Sheets in the Wind” and “I’d Really Like to See You Tonight” peaked at No. 20. While she wasn’t a fan of the pop-leaning material the label pushed on her, there was no denying her growing success.

By the beginning of the 1980s, she had found her first top 10 single with “(You Lift Me) Up to Heaven.” McEntire continued to steadily climb the chart. “Today All Over Again” peaked at No. 5 in 1981. In the next years, she landed at No. 3 with “I’m Not That Lonely Yet.” Then, she finally found her first No. 1 with “Can’t Even Get the Blues.” Her next single, “You’re the First Time I’ve Thought About Leaving,” brought her a second consecutive chart-topper. These weren’t just hits, though. They were her ticket to creative freedom.

Reba McEntire Takes Control

Reba McEntire wasn’t just doing well on the charts. She had also formed a backing band and was touring the country, introducing herself to a nationwide audience. As a result, she had the leverage to negotiate an early release from Mercury.

Her chart-toppers both came from her 1982 album Unlimited. The next year, she released Behind the Scene, her final album with her original label. In 1984, she inked a deal with MCA, where she would stay until 2009.

After moving to MCA, McEntire released a string of hits. “Whoever’s in New England,” “Little Rock,” “One Promise Too Late,” and “The Last One to Know” were among those that topped the Hot Country Songs chart. She scored 11 No. 1 singles between 1984 and 1989.

The next two decades saw more of the same. In total, she has launched 24 singles and 13 albums to No. 1. More importantly, her massive success has served as an inspiration for countless artists and fans over the years.

